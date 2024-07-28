See ... I told you guys to stop doubting Belal

Just Creed

Just Creed

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 21, 2011
Messages
18,463
Reaction score
4,534
I told y'all back in October 2022 that you had to stop doubting Belal and that Leon was just keeping the belt warm for him

forums.sherdog.com

How long will sherdog keep doubting Belal Muhammad?

With a stunning record of 22-3, Belal entered the Octagon on Saturday evening and shocked the world by brutally TKO'ing the feared Sean Brady. Belal being a feared grappler himself decided to turn up the heat and put on a showing that even Floyd Mayweather would be impressed by. He dispached...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Who's next for Belal?
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Why does everyone feel compelled to start their very own "I told you so" thread when they could just comment in the PBP thread or post fight thread? Lol
I don't think people doubted him i think they just aren't big fans of his style. Most of us were fully aware he could win but we just didn't want him to.
 
AmonTobin said:
Why does everyone feel compelled to start their very own "I told you so" thread when they could just comment in the PBP thread or post fight thread? Lol
I don't think people doubted him i think they just aren't big fans of his style. Most of us were fully aware he could win but we just didn't want him to.
Click to expand...
Cos it's funny to rub people's noses in it
 
Just Creed said:
Cos it's funny to rub people's noses in it
Click to expand...
That's fair. I enjoyed rubbing Pereira bandwagon riders' noses in Izzy's KO after I predicted it. There is satisfaction in it.
For this one I have to say I had no horse in the race. I've never been a big fan of either Leon or Belal and Welterweight has historically been my favourite division.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Oh absolutely, I said it earlier but I guarantee they don't give Belal more than 3-4 months before they want him to defend.

They want him gone ASAP.
Click to expand...
They definitely will hold Belal to a mandatory defence in under 4 months.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Oh absolutely, I said it earlier but I guarantee they don't give Belal more than 3-4 months before they want him to defend.

They want him gone ASAP.
Click to expand...
For sure, they'll be wanting Khamzat or Shavkat to pluck it from him guaranteed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,682
Messages
55,931,303
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top