Belal might be a bad matchup for Shavkat

I know the general consensus is that belal is just keeping the belt warm for shavkat but I don't know. We know that shavkat is hittable by fighters who are willing to trade up close after the Geoff neal fight. Belal did use a similar strategy against Leon that lead into takedowns and control time. Shavkat likes to finish by submissions but Belal might be a tough fighter to submit. Against Brady, Belal was able to prevent grappling from happening at all and against Luque, Belal was able to easily control him on the ground without getting into danger. We have never seen Shavkat tested by a wrestling heavy gameplan so we don't really know how he'd do in that case.

Again, I could eat my words and see Shavkat win by submission or KO but I wouldn't be surprised if Belal was able to pull off the same gameplan as he did against Leon.