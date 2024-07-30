Belal might be a bad matchup for Shavkat

I know the general consensus is that belal is just keeping the belt warm for shavkat but I don't know. We know that shavkat is hittable by fighters who are willing to trade up close after the Geoff neal fight. Belal did use a similar strategy against Leon that lead into takedowns and control time. Shavkat likes to finish by submissions but Belal might be a tough fighter to submit. Against Brady, Belal was able to prevent grappling from happening at all and against Luque, Belal was able to easily control him on the ground without getting into danger. We have never seen Shavkat tested by a wrestling heavy gameplan so we don't really know how he'd do in that case.
Again, I could eat my words and see Shavkat win by submission or KO but I wouldn't be surprised if Belal was able to pull off the same gameplan as he did against Leon.
 
Unfortunately I don't think it will matter to most of the fan base. If he beat Shavkat the story would become "Shavkat is exposed", not "Belal is much better than we realized".
 
Belal is a bad matchup for everybody in the division. I wouldn't be surprised if he beat Shavkat.

He has put on a lot of awful fights but the Brady fight was good and the Edwards fight wasn't bad, Belal also performed brilliantly. I'm actually excited to see him fight and I think that getting past recycling title fights between Usman, Leon and Colby could bring some life into the division.
 
It's a good fight. Belal is better at offensive wrestling but Shavkat is better from top position and submissions. I think he may be able to get Belal's back like Leon did.
 
I think you make a good case, but Shavkat loves the clinch and loves throwing knees in said clinch. If Leon had clinched more in the center of the Octagon he would've had a better chance, and its guaranteed Shavkat will utilize the clinch against Belal.

I think Belal is gonna eat a knee and go down.
gimmick122 said:
They're both a good test for each other.

Its the perfect fight, guaranteed action and both will be pushed to their limits. Could easily be fight of the year.
 
I agree, this is not a lock for Shavkat as many people think.
 
yeah it wont be completely one sided. Shavkat had trouble with Geoff Neal

still expect the nomad to win though.
 
Anybody "might be", but anybody else might be too. Shavkat is the better striker and the better grappler, so we'd have to see if Belal can avoid long enough striking exchanges to get KO'd, and long enough grappling exchanges to get subbed.
 
blaseblase said:
It's a good fight. Belal is better at offensive wrestling but Shavkat is better from top position and submissions. I think he may be able to get Belal's back like Leon did.

Is he really though if he can't utilize it for submissions? Shavkat's submission percentage compared to Belal's makes me wary of claiming that. Leon had openings to submit Belal that Shavkat or really any well equipped grappler would have utilized.
 
