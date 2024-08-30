Crime beau of the fifth column a human trafficker?

ive seen this guys videos posted here lots of times by many left leaning people. I have posted a few of them myself. it turns out he is not who he claims he is and there is even early video of him with no accent. but he has done prison time and has been involved in trafficking hundreds of women along with all kinds of VERY questionable statements by him. beau is just a character he created.

not a lot to say but just thought people would want to know. here is a link to a well written story breaking down the details.

www.dailydot.com

'We cannot have someone advanced on the left... who has exploited people like this': Who is Beau of the Fifth Column, really?

'he criminal behavior had in fact included all the elements that would have established forced labor.'
Let's talk about The Daily Dot being extreme right wing Nazi, MAGA, fascist, racist, sexist, rapist loving propaganda.
He addressed this himself very early into making videos. Not difficult to find.
 
In 2007, he was convicted of alien smuggling, visa fraud, and conspiracy to commit visa fraud in a case involving hundreds of people, the vast majority of whom were purportedly young women from Eastern Europe who prosecutors said were lured to America to work as hotel housekeepers in a moneymaking scheme that profited King and his co-conspirators every step of the way. His three Russian co-conspirators testified against him at trial and were also convicted.

In the years since he’s become internet famous, King has been accused of downplaying or even misrepresenting his criminal history, which he denies. But he also doesn’t fully explain how a man in his mid-twenties from a rural part of the Florida panhandle got caught up in a visa fraud and alien smuggling scheme with three middle-aged Russians.
 
Back then, King’s aesthetic bore little resemblance to the laid-back everyman image he’s cultivated as Beau. He often wore a keffiyeh, occasionally donned a suit and tie, and espoused views far more radical than the centrist liberalism that characterizes Beau of the Fifth Column. On what appears to be his personal Facebook page, he promoted buying a T-shirt that referred to Molotovs as “freedom cocktails.” The header photo of the page is a photo of a piece of clothing with a patch that says in part, “I’m just here for the violence.”

King today advocates non-violence, a shift for a man who once reportedly wrote, “Cop that behave like violent thugs, die like violent thugs.”
 
In 2007, he was convicted of alien smuggling, visa fraud, and conspiracy to commit visa fraud in a case involving hundreds of people, the vast majority of whom were purportedly young women from Eastern Europe who prosecutors said were lured to America to work as hotel housekeepers in a moneymaking scheme that profited King and his co-conspirators every step of the way. His three Russian co-conspirators testified against him at trial and were also convicted.

In the years since he’s become internet famous, King has been accused of downplaying or even misrepresenting his criminal history, which he denies. But he also doesn’t fully explain how a man in his mid-twenties from a rural part of the Florida panhandle got caught up in a visa fraud and alien smuggling scheme with three middle-aged Russians.
So, "paying your debt to society" is no longer sufficient for people?
 
The same bozos who got grifted by this guy already defended that other guy they follow accidentally pulling up his horse porn folder on a live stream.
 
