This story contains offensive language and descriptions of sexual abuse.

For nearly two years, her boyfriend had held her captive, prosecutors say.

“I was in pain and alone and ready to die.”

These trafficking enterprises relied on intimidation, violence or false assurances of love to press women into porn and keep them producing, say victims and prosecutors.

On OnlyFans, sex traffickers have a “unique niche” in which to privately conduct their business, said Catheline Torres with the U.S.-based National Human Trafficking Hotline, which helps survivors of trafficking and exploitation. Reuters identified 11 cases of women who told authorities or filed lawsuits saying they had been forced to perform sex acts on OnlyFans.