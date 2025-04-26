Crime Virginia Giuffre Commits Suicide

www.nbcnews.com

Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent abuse survivors, dies by suicide

Other Epstein victims credited Giuffre with giving them the courage to speak out.
Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, has died by suicide, her family said Friday.
Giuffre, 41, died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.
Giuffre was one of the earliest and loudest voices calling for criminal charges against Epstein and his enablers. Other Epstein abuse survivors later credited her with giving them the courage to speak out.
She also provided critical information to law enforcement that contributed to the investigation into and later the conviction of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as other investigations by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family said in a statement to NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the statement said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."
Raised primarily in Florida, Giuffre had a troubled childhood. She said she was abused by a family friend, triggering a downward spiral that led to her living on the streets for a time as a teenager.
She was attempting to rebuild her life when she met Maxwell, Epstein’s close confidant. Maxwell groomed her to be sexually abused by Epstein, and that abuse continued from 1999 to 2002, according to Giuffre. Giuffre also alleged that Epstein trafficked her to his powerful friends, including Prince Andrew and French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Lame news. Saw @Chesten_Hesten mention it in the meme thread.

Committed suicide... or "committed suicide" in the same way Epstein did?
 
Contempt said:
Committed suicide... or "committed suicide" in the same way Epstein did?
She wasn't in a prison and she didn't blow the whistle on Boeing, so I'm thinking a legitimate and tragic suicide.

If that does prove the case, our timeline has absolutely failed.

Prioritizing protecting the absolute worst garbage on the Earth at the expense of victims.
 
Wasn’t she near death from severe injuries sustained from getting hit by a bus?

Probably a legit suicide. Possibly not a legit bus accident though
 
Sad, but a very bizarre last days. Hit by a bus...not...few weeks to live...not...

Random suicide...yes.

Totally normal.
 
If this isn't enough to convince you a sinister power is at play, I don't know what will. People really are fucking idiots.
 
Sad story but this is the only way it was ever gonna end for her, same way they all die, "suicide"
 
