Social Feminists claim men ‘exploited’ OnlyFans creator who slept with 100 men in one day

Men are being slammed for ‘exploiting’ UK OnlyFans creator, Lily Phillips, who organised an event which seen her have sexual intercourse with 100 men in one day.

The event was advertised on Lily’s social media accounts, with men able to apply by sending a picture of themselves alongside their ID and a recent STD test.

The event has sparked outrage, with some even demanding that the men involved be jailed - claiming Lily, who has a team of 8 people behind her including her mother as manager, was ‘exploited’.

Lily has now announced that she intends on sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day in January.

Thoughts?




 
Her mother is pimping her out, and the volunteer johns need to be arrested?

I think prostitution should be decriminalized and regulated but if anyone deserves jail time it's the pimp.
 
It's always someone else's fault in the eyes of the "empowered" feminists
 
> prostitute has free will
> feminists - NO NOT LIKE THAT
 
I believe the correct term is "Gang Bang"

Nobody was sleeping...
 
If anyone should be locked up should be her mom. WTF. How does that conversation even come up?
 
Natural Order said:
Mental illness masquerading as a job.

All of these people are terribly ill, what an embarrassment in 2024.
Amen. I had a woman take umbrage with me for using the term "prostitute". One of those people that has to constantly let you know "everything is fascist and I hate Nazis" types. Wanted me to use the term "sex worker" instead. I guess as part of the digital revolution the barriers to careers in pornography and "sex work" just fell apart, and some folks want "easy money" at the expense of selling their fucking souls and are so fucking naive or desperate for attention think it's a good trade off. Yeah, it's 2024 and it's like this weird time in our lives where people will justify anything no matter how stupid until the price is paid and pendulum hopefully swing back to where having standards and class becomes so rare that actually having it becomes attractive and en vogue again. I don't want to see degradation to the point that young adults literally say they want to be 'sex workers' when they grow up. It's the oldest "profession" and people for thousands of years have known it's fucking horrible for the basic human condition.
 
