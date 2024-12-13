Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 3,073
- Reaction score
- 1,482
Men are being slammed for ‘exploiting’ UK OnlyFans creator, Lily Phillips, who organised an event which seen her have sexual intercourse with 100 men in one day.
The event was advertised on Lily’s social media accounts, with men able to apply by sending a picture of themselves alongside their ID and a recent STD test.
The event has sparked outrage, with some even demanding that the men involved be jailed - claiming Lily, who has a team of 8 people behind her including her mother as manager, was ‘exploited’.
Lily has now announced that she intends on sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day in January.
Thoughts?
