Natural Order said: Mental illness masquerading as a job.



All of these people are terribly ill, what an embarrassment in 2024. Click to expand...

Amen. I had a woman take umbrage with me for using the term "prostitute". One of those people that has to constantly let you know "everything is fascist and I hate Nazis" types. Wanted me to use the term "sex worker" instead. I guess as part of the digital revolution the barriers to careers in pornography and "sex work" just fell apart, and some folks want "easy money" at the expense of selling their fucking souls and are so fucking naive or desperate for attention think it's a good trade off. Yeah, it's 2024 and it's like this weird time in our lives where people will justify anything no matter how stupid until the price is paid and pendulum hopefully swing back to where having standards and class becomes so rare that actually having it becomes attractive and en vogue again. I don't want to see degradation to the point that young adults literally say they want to be 'sex workers' when they grow up. It's the oldest "profession" and people for thousands of years have known it's fucking horrible for the basic human condition.