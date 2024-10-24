Scerpi
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 19,978
- Reaction score
- 37,718
Anyone surprised? Kamala made up her work history at McDonald's and also stole childhood stories from MLK and passing them as her own
When writing her 2009 Book, Smart on Crime, she stole pieces from Wikipedia (LOL), the MLK Childhood's story and other sources
Once the digging began... more instances of her copying other people's work continues to be found.
By repaying the loans of prosecutors and public defenders, Harris argued, the bill, which had been introduced with bipartisan support, would provide an incentive for lawyers to enter public service, or at least diminish the incentive to leave it.
The statement was simple and pragmatic. But Harris wasn’t the first person to make it.
Virtually her entire testimony about the bill was taken from that of another district attorney, Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois, who had testified in support of the legislation two months earlier before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Both statements cite the same surveys, use the same language, and make the same points in the same order, with a paragraph added here or there. They even contain the same typos, such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals. One error—a "who" that should have been a "whom"—was corrected in Harris’s transposition.
The main difference between their testimonies is that Logli submitted his to the Senate instead of the House. And unlike Harris, Logli is a Republican.
It goes on... Harris copied a fake story from the Polaris Project.... but passed it as her own and as a true story.
But as California attorney general, she didn’t just copy boilerplate language without attribution. In one of the lengthier passages reviewed by Free Beacon, she lifted a fictionalized story about a victim of sex trafficking—and presented it as a real case.
The story came from Polaris Project, a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline. By June 2012, the project had posted a series of vignettes on its website that were "representative of the types of calls" the hotline receives and "meant for informational purposes only," according to an archived webpage. To preserve confidentiality, the project said, key details like "names, locations, and other identifying information" had been changed.
But in November 2012, Harris included one of those vignettes in a report she published on the state of human trafficking in California. Though she said that the story was "courtesy of" the hotline, she copied it verbatim and did not acknowledge that it contained fictionalized material.
It goes on and on....
Yes. Some of you are supporting brainless bag of flesh. She has zero original thoughts or ideas.
When writing her 2009 Book, Smart on Crime, she stole pieces from Wikipedia (LOL), the MLK Childhood's story and other sources
Once the digging began... more instances of her copying other people's work continues to be found.
Kamala Harris Plagiarized Pages of Congressional Testimony From a Republican Colleague. Plus, a Fictionalized Story About Human Trafficking.
A Washington Free Beacon review of Harris’s work finds instances of plagiarism extend beyond her book Smart on Crime
Kamala Harris Plagiarized Pages of Congressional Testimony From a Republican Colleague. Plus, a Fictionalized Story About Human Trafficking.
On April 24, 2007, Kamala Harris testified before Congress in support of the John R. Justice Prosecutors and Defenders Incentive Act of 2007. The bill, which was introduced that year but never passed the upper chamber, would have created a student loan repayment program for state and local...
freebeacon.com
The statement was simple and pragmatic. But Harris wasn’t the first person to make it.
Virtually her entire testimony about the bill was taken from that of another district attorney, Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois, who had testified in support of the legislation two months earlier before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Both statements cite the same surveys, use the same language, and make the same points in the same order, with a paragraph added here or there. They even contain the same typos, such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals. One error—a "who" that should have been a "whom"—was corrected in Harris’s transposition.
The main difference between their testimonies is that Logli submitted his to the Senate instead of the House. And unlike Harris, Logli is a Republican.
It goes on... Harris copied a fake story from the Polaris Project.... but passed it as her own and as a true story.
But as California attorney general, she didn’t just copy boilerplate language without attribution. In one of the lengthier passages reviewed by Free Beacon, she lifted a fictionalized story about a victim of sex trafficking—and presented it as a real case.
The story came from Polaris Project, a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline. By June 2012, the project had posted a series of vignettes on its website that were "representative of the types of calls" the hotline receives and "meant for informational purposes only," according to an archived webpage. To preserve confidentiality, the project said, key details like "names, locations, and other identifying information" had been changed.
But in November 2012, Harris included one of those vignettes in a report she published on the state of human trafficking in California. Though she said that the story was "courtesy of" the hotline, she copied it verbatim and did not acknowledge that it contained fictionalized material.
It goes on and on....
Yes. Some of you are supporting brainless bag of flesh. She has zero original thoughts or ideas.