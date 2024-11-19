Islam Imamate said: Apparently for election fraud, whatever that means in this context. Click to expand...

Trump has a long history going back decades before he became a politician to threaten lawsuits as a means to curve harmful headlines putting him in a negative light.This has as much weight behind it as Rosie O'Donnell claiming she was in fear of her house being raided by the FBI after Trump became President the first time.What this is far more effective for Trump, and Republicans, is for this to be an example of freakshow polls having a spotlight on them thanks to the MSM.That stupid bitch claimed Kamala was up in Iowa by 3 points, and that was repeated by the MSM and social media as a signal of hope that Kamala was somehow going to win... and surprise surprise, Trump won Iowa by 11 pounds.And now Selzer is retiring in disgace from being an authorative pollster, as she should, and every pollster that has a history of getting numerous elections wrong should follow her.