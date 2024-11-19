  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Trump calls for probe of famed Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer after she quits role

Should Ann Selzer be investigated?

  • Yes

  • No

Results are only viewable after voting.
Islam Imamate

Islam Imamate

Master of sports in Moderation.
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 20, 2011
Messages
56,699
Reaction score
37,573
President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for the investigation of an Iowa pollster over a bombshell pre-election survey that showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading in the deep red state.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted the Nov. 1 poll results for causing "great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time."

"She knew exactly what she was doing," Trump wrote of pollster J. Ann Selzer, 68, who announced her departure from political polling on Sunday.

Trump defeated Harris in Iowa by 13 points, 56% to 42.7%. But in the waning days of a pressure cooker campaign, Selzer's poll for the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, outraged the GOP and gave Democrats false hope ahead of what turned out to be a national Republican rout.
Here's the Truth Social post in question
bafkreicyqeuqem6ywy4k2w6pc7jjds3e4du4wbqed3e2xir3ogp5czzf5a@jpeg


I think its a bit unhinged to threaten a pollster for having an off poll even if it was by 16 points. Do we really want pollsters thinking twice about their own polls because of threats from the politicians who may or may not approve of their results? I'd say its a threat to free speech but of course he's not in office yet so we'll have to wait and see if he makes good on this threat.

Do you guys think Ann Selzer should be investigated?
 
Islam Imamate said:
Here's the Truth Social post in question
bafkreicyqeuqem6ywy4k2w6pc7jjds3e4du4wbqed3e2xir3ogp5czzf5a@jpeg


I think its a bit unhinged to threaten a pollster for having an off poll even if it was by 16 points. Do we really want pollsters thinking twice about their own polls because of threats from the politicians who may or may not approve of their results? I'd say its a threat to free speech but of course he's not in office yet so we'll have to wait and see if he makes good on this threat.

Do you guys think Ann Selzer should be investigated?
She shouldn’t be, but glad she resigned since it was such a stupid result and it dominated the new cycle for days.
 
Selzer's Trump +18 over Biden in July was key evidence when the push to replace him gained steam. Granted, it was post-debate. I am concerned about Selzer and other pollsters' influence on the betting market. If the idea is to cash out, that would be one way.
 
Pretty silly. The results themselves are widely ridiculed. If anything let publications using them in their modeling critique her methodology and scale her rating accordingly.

Trump should just point and laugh at her; that he can do as publicly as he wants
 
Islam Imamate said:
Apparently for election fraud, whatever that means in this context.
Trump has a long history going back decades before he became a politician to threaten lawsuits as a means to curve harmful headlines putting him in a negative light.

This has as much weight behind it as Rosie O'Donnell claiming she was in fear of her house being raided by the FBI after Trump became President the first time.

What this is far more effective for Trump, and Republicans, is for this to be an example of freakshow polls having a spotlight on them thanks to the MSM.

That stupid bitch claimed Kamala was up in Iowa by 3 points, and that was repeated by the MSM and social media as a signal of hope that Kamala was somehow going to win... and surprise surprise, Trump won Iowa by 11 pounds.

And now Selzer is retiring in disgace from being an authorative pollster, as she should, and every pollster that has a history of getting numerous elections wrong should follow her.
 
Obviously not. Just the ramblings of a mad man.
But seeing as every accusation is a confession for the GOP, we probably should investigate Trump for election fraud.
 
Trump is just being a douche. Ironically when that poll dropped, I knew Kamala was toast.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Here's the Truth Social post in question
bafkreicyqeuqem6ywy4k2w6pc7jjds3e4du4wbqed3e2xir3ogp5czzf5a@jpeg


I think its a bit unhinged to threaten a pollster for having an off poll even if it was by 16 points. Do we really want pollsters thinking twice about their own polls because of threats from the politicians who may or may not approve of their results? I'd say its a threat to free speech but of course he's not in office yet so we'll have to wait and see if he makes good on this threat.

Do you guys think Ann Selzer should be investigated?
I do think incompetence at this level is grounds for investigation. If they find nothing untoward, so be it. But let's find out, shall we?
 
scoopj said:
I do think incompetence at this level is grounds for investigation. If they find nothing untoward, so be it. But let's find out, shall we?
She’s retiring in shame. Of all the things to investigate this is bottom of the barrel. We already know the polls and MSM were full of shit
 
If Dementia Don is really worried about election fraud, someone should remind him about what he tried to pull in 2020. It was quite a bit worse than publishing a poll which turned out to be very inaccurate.
 
He's so good at winning lawsuits in sure this will go somewhere.
 
UberHere said:
She’s retiring in shame. Of all the things to investigate this is bottom of the barrel. We already know the polls and MSM were full of shit
Let's learn what we can. If there was some kind of fraud committed, it's worth knowing.
 
Anung Un Rama said:
But seeing as every accusation is a confession for the GOP
Here is Trump at CPAC 2021, talking about his methodology behind polling:

"If it's bad, I say it's fake. If it's good, I say that's the most accurate poll ever."
 
