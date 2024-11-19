Islam Imamate
Here's the Truth Social post in questionPresident-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for the investigation of an Iowa pollster over a bombshell pre-election survey that showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading in the deep red state.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump blasted the Nov. 1 poll results for causing "great distrust and uncertainty at a very critical time."
"She knew exactly what she was doing," Trump wrote of pollster J. Ann Selzer, 68, who announced her departure from political polling on Sunday.
Trump defeated Harris in Iowa by 13 points, 56% to 42.7%. But in the waning days of a pressure cooker campaign, Selzer's poll for the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, outraged the GOP and gave Democrats false hope ahead of what turned out to be a national Republican rout.
I think its a bit unhinged to threaten a pollster for having an off poll even if it was by 16 points. Do we really want pollsters thinking twice about their own polls because of threats from the politicians who may or may not approve of their results? I'd say its a threat to free speech but of course he's not in office yet so we'll have to wait and see if he makes good on this threat.
Do you guys think Ann Selzer should be investigated?