it is my long time opinion that many of these pollsters are simply rigged, and they sell hope. if they had it right, Kamala's funding would dry up overnight, some folks on the left figured it out silently and spoke via action. LA times, WaPo, and others that jumped off the Kamala train early, likely have their internal data and dont want to alienate the opposing party.



these same polls also provide ammo to discourage funding for the opposing party, who, other than true believers would be willing to donate to the losing party? Polling isnt as simple as prediction, the variable of the folks that refuse to participate in polling is an especially difficult one to crack, and if taking everything at face value leads to your preferred candidate receiving more funds and discourages the other side, it's a win win....... never mind the fact that this is very close to running a scam with real tampering implications.



from forbes:

The Biden—now Harris—campaign committee raised $997.2 million and Trump’s campaign committee raised $388 million in total between Jan. 2023 and Oct. 16, 2024, the most recent date for which Federal Election Commission filings are available, ending with $118 million and $36.2 million in cash on hand, respectively.



that is only from the official campaigns, outside PACS were similar amounts.