Nate Silver: Last and final update: 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5. Happy Election Day! At exactly midnight on Tuesday, we ran our simulation model for the final time in this election cycle. Out of 80,000 simulations, Kamala Harris won in 40,012 (50.015%) cases. She did not win in 39,988 simulations (49.985%). Of those, 39,718 were outright wins for Donald Trump and the remainder (270 simulations) were exact 269-269 Electoral College ties: these ties are likely to eventually result in Trump wins in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states.
Ann Selzer
fivethirtyeight Harris 48.0 / trump 46.8
Actual results as it stands now, Trump 51.0 / Harris 47.5, the closest being Rassmussen and WSJ, everyone else underestimated trump, including Ann selzer and NPR/Marist by 6+ points.
trust the science........................ never meet your heroes
fivethirtyeight Harris 48.0 / trump 46.8
|pollster
|date
|sample
|moe
|Harris (D)
|Trump (R)
|spread
|RCP Average
|10/10 - 11/4
|—
|—
|48.7
|48.6
|Harris+0.1
|Atlas Intel
|11/3 - 11/4
|2703 LV
|2.0
|49
|50
|Trump+1
|TIPP
|11/2 - 11/4
|1411 LV
|2.7
|48
|48
|Tie
|Ipsos
|11/1 - 11/3
|973 LV
|3.4
|50
|48
|Harris+2
|New York Post
|10/31 - 11/3
|886 LV
|3.0
|49
|49
|Tie
|NPR/PBS/Marist
|10/31 - 11/2
|1297 LV
|3.5
|51
|47
|Harris+4
|NBC News
|10/30 - 11/2
|1000 RV
|3.0
|49
|49
|Tie
|Emerson
|10/30 - 11/2
|1000 LV
|3.0
|49
|49
|Tie
|Forbes/HarrisX
|10/30 - 11/2
|3759 LV
|1.6
|51
|49
|Harris+2
|Yahoo News
|10/29 - 10/31
|1074 LV
|—
|49
|48
|Harris+1
|Morning Consult
|10/29 - 10/31
|8919 LV
|1.0
|49
|47
|Harris+2
|Rasmussen Reports
|10/10 - 10/29
|12546 LV
|2.0
|46
|49
|Trump+3
|CBS News
|10/23 - 10/25
|2161 LV
|2.6
|50
|49
|Harris+1
|NY Times/Siena
|10/20 - 10/23
|2516 LV
|2.2
|48
|48
|Tie
|Wall Street Journal
|10/19 - 10/22
|1500 RV
|2.5
|46
|49
|Trump+3
|CNBC
|10/15 - 10/19
|1000 RV
|3.1
|46
|48
|Trump+2
|USA Today/Suffolk
|10/14 - 10/18
|1000 LV
|3.1
|50
|49
|Harris+1
|FOX News
|10/11 - 10/14
|870 LV
|3.0
|48
|50
|Trump+2
Actual results as it stands now, Trump 51.0 / Harris 47.5, the closest being Rassmussen and WSJ, everyone else underestimated trump, including Ann selzer and NPR/Marist by 6+ points.
trust the science........................ never meet your heroes