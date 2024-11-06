Elections 2024 Election polls in retrospect

chardog

chardog

That's President Donald Trump
@Steel
Joined
Oct 28, 2005
Messages
28,029
Reaction score
10,073
I want to leave this as an archival type post

Nate Silver: Last and final update: 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 5. Happy Election Day! At exactly midnight on Tuesday, we ran our simulation model for the final time in this election cycle. Out of 80,000 simulations, Kamala Harris won in 40,012 (50.015%) cases. She did not win in 39,988 simulations (49.985%). Of those, 39,718 were outright wins for Donald Trump and the remainder (270 simulations) were exact 269-269 Electoral College ties: these ties are likely to eventually result in Trump wins in the U.S. House of Representatives.

---------------
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Vice President Harris leading former President Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters just days before a high-stakes election that appears deadlocked in key battleground states.
Ann Selzer
---------------
fivethirtyeight Harris 48.0 / trump 46.8


pollsterdatesamplemoeHarris (D)Trump (R)spread
RCP Average10/10 - 11/448.748.6Harris+0.1
Atlas Intel11/3 - 11/42703 LV2.04950Trump+1
TIPP11/2 - 11/41411 LV2.74848Tie
Ipsos11/1 - 11/3973 LV3.45048Harris+2
New York Post10/31 - 11/3886 LV3.04949Tie
NPR/PBS/Marist10/31 - 11/21297 LV3.55147Harris+4
NBC News10/30 - 11/21000 RV3.04949Tie
Emerson10/30 - 11/21000 LV3.04949Tie
Forbes/HarrisX10/30 - 11/23759 LV1.65149Harris+2
Yahoo News10/29 - 10/311074 LV4948Harris+1
Morning Consult10/29 - 10/318919 LV1.04947Harris+2
Rasmussen Reports10/10 - 10/2912546 LV2.04649Trump+3
CBS News10/23 - 10/252161 LV2.65049Harris+1
NY Times/Siena10/20 - 10/232516 LV2.24848Tie
Wall Street Journal10/19 - 10/221500 RV2.54649Trump+3
CNBC10/15 - 10/191000 RV3.14648Trump+2
USA Today/Suffolk10/14 - 10/181000 LV3.15049Harris+1
FOX News10/11 - 10/14870 LV3.04850Trump+2

Actual results as it stands now, Trump 51.0 / Harris 47.5, the closest being Rassmussen and WSJ, everyone else underestimated trump, including Ann selzer and NPR/Marist by 6+ points.

trust the science........................ never meet your heroes
 
www.usatoday.com

'Why I was wrong': Allan Lichtman fails to predict correct outcome of election

Allan Lichtman, who predicted 9 of 10 elections, told USA TODAY he was taking time to assess why he was wrong.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com

'Why I was wrong': Allan Lichtman fails to predict correct outcome of election

He was wrong.

Or so the American people decided.

Allan Lichtman, the historian who predicted 9 of the 10 last elections, failed to accurately predict who voters would chose to become the 47th president of the United States.

In a stunning political comeback, ex-President Donald Trump defeated Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to reclaim the White House Tuesday night.

"Right now after a very long night I am taking some time off to assess why I was wrong and what the future holds for America," Lichtman told USA TODAY Wednesday morning.

Lichtman, an American University professor, had predicted Harris would narrowly beat Trump.

Trump, who lost the 2020 election that thrust President Joe Biden into the seat, overcame political obstacles, including two impeachments, a criminal conviction, and two attempted assassinations.

At the end of a nearly six-hour podcast hosted by his son Samuel Lichtman Tuesday, the 77-year-old history professor said he was shocked at the election's outcome.

People told him the keys he used to predict Kamala Harris winning actually favored Donald Trump but he refused or couldn't see it.
 
Last edited:
Morning Star said:
For all the talk Silver did this cycle about baking in underestimating Trump into his formula he still did it for the 3rd time in a row <lol>
Click to expand...
it is my long time opinion that many of these pollsters are simply rigged, and they sell hope. if they had it right, Kamala's funding would dry up overnight, some folks on the left figured it out silently and spoke via action. LA times, WaPo, and others that jumped off the Kamala train early, likely have their internal data and dont want to alienate the opposing party.

these same polls also provide ammo to discourage funding for the opposing party, who, other than true believers would be willing to donate to the losing party? Polling isnt as simple as prediction, the variable of the folks that refuse to participate in polling is an especially difficult one to crack, and if taking everything at face value leads to your preferred candidate receiving more funds and discourages the other side, it's a win win....... never mind the fact that this is very close to running a scam with real tampering implications.

from forbes:
The Biden—now Harris—campaign committee raised $997.2 million and Trump’s campaign committee raised $388 million in total between Jan. 2023 and Oct. 16, 2024, the most recent date for which Federal Election Commission filings are available, ending with $118 million and $36.2 million in cash on hand, respectively.

that is only from the official campaigns, outside PACS were similar amounts.
 
chardog said:
it is my long time opinion that many of these pollsters are simply rigged, and they sell hope. if they had it right, Kamala's funding would dry up overnight, some folks on the left figured it out silently and spoke via action. LA times, WaPo, and others that jumped off the Kamala train early, likely have their internal data and dont want to alienate the opposing party.

these same polls also provide ammo to discourage funding for the opposing party, who, other than true believers would be willing to donate to the losing party? Polling isnt as simple as prediction, the variable of the folks that refuse to participate in polling is an especially difficult one to crack, and if taking everything at face value leads to your preferred candidate receiving more funds and discourages the other side, it's a win win....... never mind the fact that this is very close to running a scam with real tampering implications.

from forbes:
The Biden—now Harris—campaign committee raised $997.2 million and Trump’s campaign committee raised $388 million in total between Jan. 2023 and Oct. 16, 2024, the most recent date for which Federal Election Commission filings are available, ending with $118 million and $36.2 million in cash on hand, respectively.

that is only from the official campaigns, outside PACS were similar amounts.
Click to expand...

Silver kept saying his gut said Trump but he didn't have the balls to go with it. He did what he accused others of doing which was drifting his prediction to 50/50.
 
Anyway I think most (not all) pollsters try to do the best and most objective job they can. There was a lot of talk this election of people not even being honest with their spouses about who they were actually voting for. If they're not being honest with their spouses, they might not be with the pollsters.

Trump is a controversial figure, and the amount of people admitting they're voting for him is less than those that actually vote for him. It would be hard for the pollsters to accurately account for this.
 
Look, I don't think you can blame the polls. Because, you know how Harris in the last few weeks was trying to appeal to that "secret female vote", the whole lying to your husbands thing, tell them you're voting Trump when you're voting Harris. They called it the "permission structure." As someone who knows a good number of conservatives, I think that was a badly caricatured stereotype of conservatives by people who don't know any conservatives.

But the reverse is undoubtedly true. There's some portion of liberal presenting, usually white men, who will never answer that they support Trump until they're asked by the ballot in the box. There's still a degree of shame in voting for Trump, especially if you reside in liberal circles, but we know these people have to exist because three times now the polls have undercounted despite what I believe to be genuine attempts to correct.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rob Battisti
  • Locked
  • Poll
Elections Official US 2024 Presidential Election Megathread: Trump v Harris
77 78 79
Replies
2K
Views
32K
Islam Imamate
Islam Imamate

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,585
Messages
56,465,860
Members
175,236
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top