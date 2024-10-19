Rob Battisti
Jun 1, 2007
30,618
48,350
Kamala Harris (Democratic Candidate)
- Vice President of the United States (2021-Present): Harris made history as the first female, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President, serving alongside President Joe Biden.
- Former U.S. Senator (2017-2021): As a Senator from California, she focused on criminal justice reform, voting rights, and healthcare.
- Attorney General of California (2011-2017): Harris gained national recognition for her work on foreclosure crisis mitigation and criminal justice reform.
- District Attorney of San Francisco (2004-2011): She emphasized reducing recidivism and created programs like "Back on Track" to help first-time drug offenders avoid prison through job training and education.
- Notable Legislative Efforts: Co-sponsored the Green New Deal and the Justice in Policing Act, advocating for climate action and police reform.
- Foreign Policy Stances: Harris supports strong alliances and a balanced approach to U.S. leadership on the world stage, prioritizing human rights and climate change.
Donald Trump (Republican Candidate)
- 45th President of the United States (2017-2021): Trump's presidency was marked by significant tax reform, deregulation efforts, and the appointment of three Supreme Court Justices.
- Business Career: Before politics, Trump was a well-known real estate developer and television personality, famously hosting "The Apprentice."
- Economic Policies: During his presidency, Trump passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, lowering the corporate tax rate, and pursued an "America First" trade policy, implementing tariffs on various countries.
- Immigration Stances: Trump advocated for stricter immigration laws, including the controversial construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
- Foreign Policy: He pursued a non-traditional approach, engaging in direct diplomacy with North Korea and reworking NAFTA into the USMCA, while also withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.
- Legal Challenges: Trump faces multiple legal battles, including indictments related to his business dealings and actions surrounding the 2020 election, which could impact his 2024 campaign.
KEY POLICY POSITIONS
1. ImmigrationKamala Harris:
- Supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and protections for DACA recipients.
- Opposes further border wall construction and focuses on technological solutions for border security.
- Advocates for addressing root causes of migration through foreign aid and more humane immigration policies.
- Prioritizes completing the border wall and stricter immigration enforcement, including increased deportations.
- Strongly opposes DACA and family-based immigration, favoring a merit-based system.
- Supports reducing the number of refugees and asylum seekers entering the U.S.
2. EconomyKamala Harris:
- Advocates for higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations while providing middle-class tax relief.
- Supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.
- Focuses on clean energy jobs and infrastructure investment as economic growth drivers.
- Promotes tax cuts for corporations and high-income earners, continuing his previous policies.
- Advocates for deregulation to encourage business growth, particularly in the energy sector.
- Pushes for “America First” trade policies, emphasizing tariffs and renegotiating trade deals.
3. Foreign PolicyKamala Harris:
- Supports rebuilding alliances, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, and prioritizing human rights in foreign policy.
- Advocates for diplomacy first, especially in handling conflicts and global challenges like climate change.
- Seeks international cooperation on issues like terrorism and cybersecurity.
- Emphasizes an “America First” approach, reducing U.S. involvement in international agreements.
- Prioritizes direct diplomacy with adversaries, like North Korea, and renegotiating trade deals.
- Advocates for military strength and sanctions against rivals like China and Iran.
4. InflationKamala Harris:
- Focuses on regulating industries to prevent price gouging and expanding social programs to support families.
- Supports increasing wages to help households manage inflation.
- Advocates for strategic releases from petroleum reserves to control energy prices.
- Emphasizes deregulation to reduce business costs and stimulate the economy.
- Supports increasing domestic fossil fuel production to lower energy costs.
- Advocates for tax cuts as a way to boost consumer spending and reduce inflationary pressure.
5. HealthcareKamala Harris:
- Proposes expanding the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with a public option and lowering drug costs through Medicare negotiations.
- Focuses on increasing access to preventive care and addressing racial disparities in healthcare.
- Supports federal protection of reproductive rights, including access to abortion services.
- Advocates for repealing the ACA and introducing free-market solutions to healthcare.
- Supports expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and reducing government regulation in the healthcare sector.
- Opposes government intervention in drug pricing, favoring market competition to lower costs.
CURRENT POLLING:
|RCP AVERAGE
|DATE
|TRUMP (R)
|HARRIS (D)
|SPREAD
|Top Battlegrounds
|10/19
|48.4
|47.4
|Trump+1.0
|Arizona
|October 19th
|49.1
|47.3
|Trump+1.8
|Nevada
|October 19th
|47.9
|47.1
|Trump+0.8
|Wisconsin
|October 19th
|47.9
|47.8
|Trump+0.1
|Michigan
|October 19th
|48.6
|47.7
|Trump+0.9
|Pennsylvania
|October 19th
|47.9
|47.4
|Trump+0.5
|North Carolina
|October 19th
|48.5
|47.5
|Trump+1.0
|Georgia
|October 19th
|48.6
|46.9
|Trump+1.7
Let's keep this thread for breaking news, polling updates and REAL discussion. If you want to spam youtube clips that no one watches, keep them in the sub threads.