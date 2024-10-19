Elections Official US 2024 Presidential Election Megathread: Trump v Harris

ag-kamala-harris-official.jpg

Kamala Harris (Democratic Candidate)

  • Vice President of the United States (2021-Present): Harris made history as the first female, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President, serving alongside President Joe Biden.
  • Former U.S. Senator (2017-2021): As a Senator from California, she focused on criminal justice reform, voting rights, and healthcare.
  • Attorney General of California (2011-2017): Harris gained national recognition for her work on foreclosure crisis mitigation and criminal justice reform.
  • District Attorney of San Francisco (2004-2011): She emphasized reducing recidivism and created programs like "Back on Track" to help first-time drug offenders avoid prison through job training and education.
  • Notable Legislative Efforts: Co-sponsored the Green New Deal and the Justice in Policing Act, advocating for climate action and police reform.
  • Foreign Policy Stances: Harris supports strong alliances and a balanced approach to U.S. leadership on the world stage, prioritizing human rights and climate change.

Donald_Trump_official_portrait.jpg

Donald Trump (Republican Candidate)

  • 45th President of the United States (2017-2021): Trump's presidency was marked by significant tax reform, deregulation efforts, and the appointment of three Supreme Court Justices.
  • Business Career: Before politics, Trump was a well-known real estate developer and television personality, famously hosting "The Apprentice."
  • Economic Policies: During his presidency, Trump passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, lowering the corporate tax rate, and pursued an "America First" trade policy, implementing tariffs on various countries.
  • Immigration Stances: Trump advocated for stricter immigration laws, including the controversial construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
  • Foreign Policy: He pursued a non-traditional approach, engaging in direct diplomacy with North Korea and reworking NAFTA into the USMCA, while also withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.
  • Legal Challenges: Trump faces multiple legal battles, including indictments related to his business dealings and actions surrounding the 2020 election, which could impact his 2024 campaign.


KEY POLICY POSITIONS


1. Immigration

Kamala Harris:

  • Supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and protections for DACA recipients.
  • Opposes further border wall construction and focuses on technological solutions for border security.
  • Advocates for addressing root causes of migration through foreign aid and more humane immigration policies.
Donald Trump:

  • Prioritizes completing the border wall and stricter immigration enforcement, including increased deportations.
  • Strongly opposes DACA and family-based immigration, favoring a merit-based system.
  • Supports reducing the number of refugees and asylum seekers entering the U.S.

2. Economy

Kamala Harris:

  • Advocates for higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations while providing middle-class tax relief.
  • Supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.
  • Focuses on clean energy jobs and infrastructure investment as economic growth drivers.
Donald Trump:

  • Promotes tax cuts for corporations and high-income earners, continuing his previous policies.
  • Advocates for deregulation to encourage business growth, particularly in the energy sector.
  • Pushes for “America First” trade policies, emphasizing tariffs and renegotiating trade deals.

3. Foreign Policy

Kamala Harris:

  • Supports rebuilding alliances, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, and prioritizing human rights in foreign policy.
  • Advocates for diplomacy first, especially in handling conflicts and global challenges like climate change.
  • Seeks international cooperation on issues like terrorism and cybersecurity.
Donald Trump:

  • Emphasizes an “America First” approach, reducing U.S. involvement in international agreements.
  • Prioritizes direct diplomacy with adversaries, like North Korea, and renegotiating trade deals.
  • Advocates for military strength and sanctions against rivals like China and Iran.

4. Inflation

Kamala Harris:

  • Focuses on regulating industries to prevent price gouging and expanding social programs to support families.
  • Supports increasing wages to help households manage inflation.
  • Advocates for strategic releases from petroleum reserves to control energy prices.
Donald Trump:

  • Emphasizes deregulation to reduce business costs and stimulate the economy.
  • Supports increasing domestic fossil fuel production to lower energy costs.
  • Advocates for tax cuts as a way to boost consumer spending and reduce inflationary pressure.

5. Healthcare

Kamala Harris:

  • Proposes expanding the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with a public option and lowering drug costs through Medicare negotiations.
  • Focuses on increasing access to preventive care and addressing racial disparities in healthcare.
  • Supports federal protection of reproductive rights, including access to abortion services.
Donald Trump:

  • Advocates for repealing the ACA and introducing free-market solutions to healthcare.
  • Supports expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and reducing government regulation in the healthcare sector.
  • Opposes government intervention in drug pricing, favoring market competition to lower costs.

CURRENT POLLING:
RCP AVERAGEDATETRUMP (R)HARRIS (D)SPREAD
Top Battlegrounds10/1948.447.4Trump+1.0
ArizonaOctober 19th49.147.3Trump+1.8
NevadaOctober 19th47.947.1Trump+0.8
WisconsinOctober 19th47.947.8Trump+0.1
MichiganOctober 19th48.647.7Trump+0.9
PennsylvaniaOctober 19th47.947.4Trump+0.5
North CarolinaOctober 19th48.547.5Trump+1.0
GeorgiaOctober 19th48.646.9Trump+1.7



Let's keep this thread for breaking news, polling updates and REAL discussion. If you want to spam youtube clips that no one watches, keep them in the sub threads.
 
First. Should've waited another week or so though
 
