Donald Trump protests break out in several cities: "Fascist clown" Protesters took to the streets of Chicago, New York and Philadelphia after Trump won a second term in the White House.

AOC breaks her silence on Trump's election victory with video to fans AOC breaks her silence about Donald Trump winning the presidential election in a reel with supporters where she paints a grim picture.

Donald Trump Protests Break Out in Several Cities: 'Fascist Clown'Protests against President-elect Donald Trump took place in several cities across the country on Wednesday.Trump secured victory over Vice President Kamala Harris when he surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the election.In a victory speech before the official declaration, he pledged to "put our country first" and bring about a "golden age" for America.On Wednesday night, demonstrators took to the streets in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia to protest Trump's win."Donald Trump, you fascist clown," protesters chanted outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, according to a video posted on social media. Several carried banners as they marched, including ones that read "End the Trump Era" and "Trump Out!"The rally was planned to protest the U.S.'s continued support for Israel's war in Gaza as well as what protesters called the "racist reactionary agenda" of Trump's incoming administration.How long until these become violent?These people are against the majority of American citizens with politicians like AOC egging them on.AOC breaks her silence on Trump's election victory with 'fear-mongering' video to fansCongresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is warning that the United States may be entering an era of 'fascism and authoritarianism' as the country prepares for President-elect Donald Trump to return to power.The 35-year-old liberal New York congresswoman hopped on Instagram Wednesday to speak with her followers about the election results where she painted an extremely bleak picture for the country's future.The 'Squad' member said the U.S. is entering a political period that will have consequences 'for the rest of our lives.'We find ourselves I believe in a time where there are lets say peers in history of massive movements of people that mobilize to protect one another in times of fascism and authoritarianism. And this is the era that we are poised to enter,' AOC said.The leftwing is against the will of the people with a influential Democrat politician saying rhetoric that can lead to violent actions.