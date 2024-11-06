San Marino
Red Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2020
- Messages
- 7,553
- Reaction score
- 4,977
Trump: 277
Harris: 226
. Now for the Electoral College vote in January 2025.
. Harris will continue her duties as Vice President (or lack thereof) until January 2025. She will be forgotten in 1 week.
. Obama, Clinton, and Pelosi now disappear from the scene.
. Biden is happy with the results since being forced out as a potential democratic candidate.
. Liberal, progressive, and woke Americans will now be moving to Canada.
Trump's agenda:
. Close the southern border and finish building the wall
. Deport all illegal aliens
. Better the economy and create new jobs
. Finish the pipeline and continue to drill for oil
. Diminish crime and violence in America
. End the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel
. Leave Social Security and Medicare unchanged
. Better tax laws for the middle class
. Gain back the respect of European countries and our enemies (Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea)
Harris: 226
Fox News projects Donald Trump defeats Kamala Harris to become 47th president of the United States
The Fox News Decision Desk projects Donald Trump has defeated Kamala Harris in a stunning victory, delivering him a second term in the White House and making him the 47th president of the United States.
www.foxnews.com
. Harris will continue her duties as Vice President (or lack thereof) until January 2025. She will be forgotten in 1 week.
. Obama, Clinton, and Pelosi now disappear from the scene.
. Biden is happy with the results since being forced out as a potential democratic candidate.
. Liberal, progressive, and woke Americans will now be moving to Canada.
Trump's agenda:
. Close the southern border and finish building the wall
. Deport all illegal aliens
. Better the economy and create new jobs
. Finish the pipeline and continue to drill for oil
. Diminish crime and violence in America
. End the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel
. Leave Social Security and Medicare unchanged
. Better tax laws for the middle class
. Gain back the respect of European countries and our enemies (Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea)
Last edited: