Elections Trump wins the 2024 general election

Trump: 277
Harris: 226
Fox News projects Donald Trump defeats Kamala Harris to become 47th president of the United States

The Fox News Decision Desk projects Donald Trump has defeated Kamala Harris in a stunning victory, delivering him a second term in the White House and making him the 47th president of the United States.
. Now for the Electoral College vote in January 2025.
. Harris will continue her duties as Vice President (or lack thereof) until January 2025. She will be forgotten in 1 week.
. Obama, Clinton, and Pelosi now disappear from the scene.
. Biden is happy with the results since being forced out as a potential democratic candidate.
. Liberal, progressive, and woke Americans will now be moving to Canada.

1730885003941.png

Trump's agenda:
. Close the southern border and finish building the wall
. Deport all illegal aliens
. Better the economy and create new jobs
. Finish the pipeline and continue to drill for oil
. Diminish crime and violence in America
. End the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel
. Leave Social Security and Medicare unchanged
. Better tax laws for the middle class
. Gain back the respect of European countries and our enemies (Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea)
 
Let other politicians learn from this experience. If you lose an election, don't give up. You can turn things around.

Try to overthrow the election, have your home raided by the FBI, get charged with 100 felonies (found guilty of all the ones that went to trial), face hundreds of millions in fines for business fraud, tens of millions in fines for sexual assault and defamation, filing frivolous lawsuits, contempt of court, and violating gag orders.

Americans will warm up to you.
 
HOLA said:
Let other politicians learn from this experience. If you lose an election, don't give up. You can turn things around.

Try to overthrow the election, have your home raided by the FBI, get charged with 100 felonies (found guilty of all the ones that went to trial), face hundreds of millions in fines for business fraud, tens of millions in fines for sexual assault and defamation, filing frivolous lawsuits, contempt of court, and violating gag orders.

Americans will warm up to you.
Or you can be Biden and Kamala and be so horrible that you lose the house, senate, the popular and electoral vote to the person you mentioned above.

I mean, that has to suck.
 
This should be like Lee's surrender to Grant at the Appomattox courthouse bringing an end to the American Civil War.
Bringing the democrats back into the fold without incident. Grant was very gracious with the terms of surrender and the Confederate soldiers. I don't think Harris or democrats will come even close to Grant.
591_001.jpg
 
Rygu said:
Or you can be Biden and Kamala and be so horrible that you lose the house, senate, the popular and electoral vote to the person you mentioned above.

I mean, that has to suck.
Trump beat 17 other Republicans in 2016 and Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, etc in 2024.

Clearly Republicans favor him even when his opponent is another conservative.
 
HOLA said:
Let other politicians learn from this experience. If you lose an election, don't give up. You can turn things around.

Try to overthrow the election, have your home raided by the FBI, get charged with 100 felonies (found guilty of all the ones that went to trial), face hundreds of millions in fines for business fraud, tens of millions in fines for sexual assault and defamation, filing frivolous lawsuits, contempt of court, and violating gag orders.

Americans will warm up to you.
That is why he won.

A lot of Americans were disgusted by the fake felonies and political attacks. His black vote increased after that.
 
HOLA said:
Trump beat 17 other Republicans in 2016 and Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, etc in 2024.

Clearly Republicans favor him even when his opponent is another conservative.
If he faced DeSantis in debate 1 on 1 with props allowed it would have gone very bad for him .

I expect voters to keep ignoring the nonsense coming out of his mouth, he won't be as viral as he was.

Hi nickname game is also over, people ignore it and could not care less.

People do not care if he gets killed, literally.

Hope for the smarter people around him to prevail this cycle.
 
Rygu said:
Or you can be Biden and Kamala and be so horrible that you lose the house, senate, the popular and electoral vote to the person you mentioned above.

I mean, that has to suck.
That's what I was thinking.

I thought it was simply unfathomable that Trump would have the most infinitesimal sliver of a chance at winning. I was even more certain he couldn't win a popular vote. I was yet more certain than that he couldn't making meaningful inroads into the demographics Republicans have been losing-- chiefly minorities. I was wrong on all counts, and per the last, to my greatest surprise, I was wrong about the two minority groups I found him least likely to crack at all (Blacks and Latinos, not Asians or Other).
Madmick said:
True, but I think Nutman's point was that Biden even at his absolute worst, with approval polls sunk as low as they've ever been for him, is still polling ahead of Trump.

Trump has no chance, no future. He is the death of the party. The sooner Republicans figure that out the better prepared they'll be to devise a new platform to succeed.
Madmick said:
It doesn't matter who it is if Trump runs. They could roll out the proverbial donkey against Trump. It would win.
Madmick said:
He lost despite incumbency.

He's a proven loser. If the Republicans want to continue killing the party-- this is the way. Maybe they'll win a popular vote every 50 years along these rails.

Time for a change. Away from what they've been, but undoubtedly also away from what Trump has chosen to represent, but more specifically, away from the man himself. Time to disentangle his individual ego, transgressions, and cult of personality from the party.

If it wants to win, that is. If it decides it's more important to lose for these so-called "values", well, one lies in the bed he makes for himself.
I simply failed to predict the Democrats commitment to self-destruction. They never came out and admitted they were wrong about all the open border and Dreamer talk. They even thought they could dupe the American people into believing they were the ones committed to a stronger border with that last-minute border security bill hail mary. They never reeled in their delusional soft-on-crime rhetoric. They never stopped crying wolf about sexism and racism and every other -ism they could find in the dictionary.

Most of all, they wouldn't stop ruling by manufactured consent. They aligned all their people and institutions including the media behind Biden. They swore he was sharp as a tack even as he drooled on himself in the middle of press conferences while confusing foreign leaders. They chastised any who dare question this narrative. Then, when they couldn't deny it any longer, they immediately lined up like drones behind a DEI concubine who nobody liked. Their strategy has steadfastly been pick-the-book-by-its-cover.

Even I had to get off there. Last stop. Even I had to admit Trump was back in it.
Madmick said:
FFS, this is the Presidency, not an apple polishing competition. We don't all take turns. Pick a fucking winner. Pick a leader. Pick somebody that excites the people. Pick somebody the people actually like. Take this rare moment where the entire world's eyes are on the stage to introduce an unknown. The unprecedented dropout offers an unprecedented opportunity. This is a moment where you can create a superstar overnight. You don't need a familiar actor. The moment carries the audience. Pick a fresh face. What an unbelievable gift dropped into their lap, but because they're all scurrying, scared little lickspittles, they're going to triple down on their mistake, and squander that moment.

For fucking Kamala Harris. JFC.
Madmick said:
Who do you think Trump should pick to relieve Clarence Thomas of his gatekeeping on the big bench after he stomps out Willie Brown's former mistress?
I'm sure Musk, Trump and co. will do a great job. I mean, I.... Jesus christ. What is there even to say at this point.
 
