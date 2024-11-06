Rygu said: Or you can be Biden and Kamala and be so horrible that you lose the house, senate, the popular and electoral vote to the person you mentioned above.



I mean, that has to suck. Click to expand...

Madmick said: True, but I think Nutman's point was that Biden even at his absolute worst, with approval polls sunk as low as they've ever been for him, is still polling ahead of Trump.



Trump has no chance, no future. He is the death of the party. The sooner Republicans figure that out the better prepared they'll be to devise a new platform to succeed. Click to expand...

Madmick said: It doesn't matter who it is if Trump runs. They could roll out the proverbial donkey against Trump. It would win. Click to expand...

Madmick said: He lost despite incumbency.



He's a proven loser. If the Republicans want to continue killing the party-- this is the way. Maybe they'll win a popular vote every 50 years along these rails.



Time for a change. Away from what they've been, but undoubtedly also away from what Trump has chosen to represent, but more specifically, away from the man himself. Time to disentangle his individual ego, transgressions, and cult of personality from the party.



If it wants to win, that is. If it decides it's more important to lose for these so-called "values", well, one lies in the bed he makes for himself. Click to expand...

Madmick said: FFS, this is the Presidency , not an apple polishing competition. We don't all take turns. Pick a fucking winner. Pick a leader. Pick somebody that excites the people. Pick somebody the people actually like. Take this rare moment where the entire world's eyes are on the stage to introduce an unknown. The unprecedented dropout offers an unprecedented opportunity. This is a moment where you can create a superstar overnight. You don't need a familiar actor. The moment carries the audience. Pick a fresh face. What an unbelievable gift dropped into their lap, but because they're all scurrying, scared little lickspittles, they're going to triple down on their mistake, and squander that moment.



For fucking Kamala Harris. JFC. Click to expand...

Madmick said: Who do you think Trump should pick to relieve Clarence Thomas of his gatekeeping on the big bench after he stomps out Willie Brown's former mistress? Click to expand...

That's what I was thinking.I thought it was simply unfathomable that Trump would have the most infinitesimal sliver of a chance at winning. I was even more certain he couldn't win a popular vote. I was yet more certain than that he couldn't making meaningful inroads into the demographics Republicans have been losing-- chiefly minorities. I was wrong on all counts, and per the last, to my greatest surprise, I was wrong about the two minority groups I found him least likely to crack at all (Blacks and Latinos, not Asians or Other).I simply failed to predict the Democrats commitment to self-destruction. They never came out and admitted they were wrong about all the open border and Dreamer talk. They even thought they could dupe the American people into believingwere the ones committed to a stronger border with that last-minute border security bill hail mary. They never reeled in their delusional soft-on-crime rhetoric. They never stopped crying wolf about sexism and racism and every other -ism they could find in the dictionary.Most of all, they wouldn't stop ruling by manufactured consent. They aligned all their people and institutions including the media behind Biden. They swore he was sharp as a tack even as he drooled on himself in the middle of press conferences while confusing foreign leaders. They chastised any who dare question this narrative. Then, when they couldn't deny it any longer, they immediately lined up like drones behind a DEI concubine who nobody liked. Their strategy has steadfastly been pick-the-book-by-its-cover.Even I had to get off there. Last stop. Even I had to admit Trump was back in it.