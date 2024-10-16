Elections Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand-count of US election ballots

Good news.


Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Georgia judge on Tuesday temporarily halted a new rule requiring poll workers to hand count ballots in November's U.S. elections, in a defeat for Donald Trump, whose Republican allies pushed the change after he lost the battleground state in 2020.

The hand-count rule was passed on Sept. 20 by a pro-Trump conservative majority of Georgia's election board, who said they were attempting to make the Nov. 5 election more secure and transparent.

Democrats had said the change would sow chaos and delay results. Georgia, where early voting began in record numbers on Tuesday, is one of seven battleground states likely to determine the presidential contest between the former president and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. In 2020, Trump made false claims of widespread voting fraud in the Southern state.

Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said in his decision on Tuesday that it was appropriate to pause the vote counting rule because it introduced fresh uncertainty into the process just weeks before Election Day. "Anything that adds uncertainty and disorder to the electoral process disserves the public," according to the decision. "The administrative chaos that will - not may - ensue is entirely inconsistent with the obligations of our boards of elections (and the State Election Board) to ensure that our elections are fair, legal, and orderly," the judge wrote.

Georgia State Election Board Executive Director Mike Coan said in a statement that the board's majority is disappointed with the ruling but respects the decision.
 
And the DOJ is suing states to keep noncitizens on the voter rolls. The democrat party aren't even trying to hide it anymore. They seem to have given on Harris actually trying to convince voters and are already focusing their efforts on working their 3am magic.
 
Leave it to conservative hacks to try to change election laws and regulations weeks before the actual fucking elections and pretend like it's no big deal.
 
Good to see. The Republican Party’s attacks on our democratic institutions, and attempts to purge voters, introduce chaos, and disenfranchise voters is disgusting.
 
Excuses are starting already huh?
 
Like the same magic Trump wanted Raffensperger to do to magically conjure up 11,000 votes?
 
