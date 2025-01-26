  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime Trump kicked Leon out of the White House

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,393
Reaction score
29,247
www.rawstory.com

'And so it begins': Onlookers pounce as Trump reportedly 'kicks Elon out' of the West Wing

The richest man in the world is reportedly being "frozen out" of the West Wing, and onlookers had a range of responses. The British newspaper the Sunday Times recently reported that President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, "has denied the billionaire touted as ‘the real...
www.rawstory.com www.rawstory.com
A couple things, I am no Scaramuvci expert but exactly how many Scarumucci’s did Sissy Space X last?
Two I told all you Elon White Knighters that the South African Soy Boy was not lasting. There is no way 2 narcissists can work together because one or the other gets tired of the other stealing the spotlight both are trying to grab.
Does Leon change Twitters algorithm to be anti Trump and does he let the cat out of the bag he stole the election for Fat Trump.
Also I had it at 6 months as the over and under for Leon to get Das Boot but I guess once egg prices reached a historic high Old Ass Trump kicked him to the curb.
Maybe Trump fired him because Elon is taller. Trump claims to be 6’3” but every photo I see of him other than Joe Rogan every dude is taller than Trump. Hell even Gavin Newsome like Trudeau towered over Trump.
 
I can't understand anything you wrote because it reads like a scorned 12 year old retard wrote it, but it seems your TDS condition is worsening and possibly becoming terminal. You should really go see a therapist or something before you are completely broken by Trump and Elon.
 
john-candy-drunk.gif


Thought this was about Biden’s dog that kept biting the secret service. Perhaps he was left behind or something.

Nutsack is in for a long long loonnnnnnnng 4 years
 
He’s still involved, his office is across the street though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Law House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney
16 17 18
Replies
341
Views
8K
Jack V Savage
Jack V Savage
payton
Opinion Trump is not the problem.
5 6 7
Replies
137
Views
3K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,137
Messages
56,814,764
Members
175,415
Latest member
markgripstrength

Share this page

Back
Top