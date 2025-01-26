'And so it begins': Onlookers pounce as Trump reportedly 'kicks Elon out' of the West Wing The richest man in the world is reportedly being "frozen out" of the West Wing, and onlookers had a range of responses. The British newspaper the Sunday Times recently reported that President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, "has denied the billionaire touted as ‘the real...

A couple things, I am no Scaramuvci expert but exactly how many Scarumucci’s did Sissy Space X last?Two I told all you Elon White Knighters that the South African Soy Boy was not lasting. There is no way 2 narcissists can work together because one or the other gets tired of the other stealing the spotlight both are trying to grab.Does Leon change Twitters algorithm to be anti Trump and does he let the cat out of the bag he stole the election for Fat Trump.Also I had it at 6 months as the over and under for Leon to get Das Boot but I guess once egg prices reached a historic high Old Ass Trump kicked him to the curb.Maybe Trump fired him because Elon is taller. Trump claims to be 6’3” but every photo I see of him other than Joe Rogan every dude is taller than Trump. Hell even Gavin Newsome like Trudeau towered over Trump.