Trump won't rule out seeking a third term in the White House

Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House, tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for doing so​

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call that he was “not joking” about a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.”


Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House, tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for doing so

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call that he was “not joking” about a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.”
Red Dragoniop said:
that would be awesome... id sure vote for him again... maybe even a 4th or 5th term to
They could just remove the need to vote altogether, or do those nice pretend ones Russia do from time to time.
 
Siver! said:
It could use some streamlining, sure.

And then there's the search for an heir, a Prince.
Its been a productive day, first he threatened to bomb Iran and then he talks about keeping on being the president because people have told him they want him to.
 
"“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call with NBC News, referring to his allies. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”"

“I’m not joking,” Trump said, when asked to clarify. “But I’m not — it is far too early to think about it.”

When asked whether he has been presented with plans to allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.”
 
I’m actually not worried ,he won’t have the mental capacity if he’s still around . You’ll see a big dip in his cognitive senses you can see he’s slipping now ,can’t even remember when he called Zelenskyy a dictator and denied it two days later on national television because he didn’t remember .
 
IDGETKTFO said:
How so?
Because nobody can sit more than 2 times which means he cant enter a 3:e..
If he gets a third it wont be via regular election..
I dont see congress allowing a 3:term

You do know how your country works?
 
lsa said:
Because nobody can sit more than 2 times which means he cant enter a 3:e..
If he gets a third it wont be via regular election..
I dont see congress allowing a 3:term

You do know how your country works?
Its never been attempted, why would i know?
 
