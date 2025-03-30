lsa
Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House, tells NBC News ‘there are methods’ for doing soPresident Donald Trump said in a Sunday-morning phone call that he was “not joking” about a third term, adding that “it is far too early to think about it.”
www.nbcnews.com