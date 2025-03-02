  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International House Speaker Mike Johnson Breaks With Trump, Calls Putin a ‘Threat to America,’ Warns of New Axis Forming on President’s Watch

G

gentel

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 23, 2022
Messages
2,964
Reaction score
5,378
gentel said:
https://dailyboulder.com/mike-johns...arns-of-new-axis-forming-on-presidents-watch/

Will be interesting to see how Trump and the Republicans in Congress respond to this - will they boot him out as speaker for going against Putin?

Obviously I disagree with most of Johnson's politics but good to see him standing with the US, NATO, and other allies over Russia and their axis
Click to expand...


Trumps a little pussy ass bitch, hes not gonna break from his current track of warming up to putler.
 
- The classic comic-book story Steve Rogerrs/Captain american - Man without contrie(dont know the english title). You guys will get others unsatisfied with Trump policies
 
Glad to see that they are not all bending over like that power sycophant Graham
 
Tens of millions of Republicans regret voting for Trump. They were talking about it on the news today. A gigantic blue wave is about to happen in 2026.
 
Siver! said:
Any reason you're not doing Russia?

It's war. Conscription tends to happen to fit and able-bodied men. It always has when there's an existential threat beyond the borders, let alone within the borders.
Click to expand...
Just because it has historical precedent doesn't make it acceptable. Slavery was legal and widely practiced until recently. Conscription is objectively a massive human rights violation.
 
The XL said:
Just because it has historical precedent doesn't make it acceptable. Slavery was legal and widely practiced until recently. Conscription is objectively a massive human rights violation.
Click to expand...

I agree, actually.

But personally I would condemn an invading nation utilizing conscription FIRST rather than a defensive nation for rather obvious reasons.

I'm just curious as to why someone is bending the knee to a tyrant rather than arguing for what's actually right.
 
Siver! said:
I agree, actually.

But personally I would condemn an invading nation utilizing conscription FIRST rather than a defensive nation for rather obvious reasons.

I'm just curious as to why someone is bending the knee to a tyrant rather than arguing for what's actually right.
Click to expand...
I don't support anything Putin has done. I don't think Ukraine or their government is any good either. I've seen videos of them kidnapping people who are clearly retarded to fight. Russia is worse in this situation for sure, but none of these people are any good. At the end of the day, it's the ones in charge who make the common man fight their battles. I don't support it.
 
The XL said:
I don't support anything Putin has done. I don't think Ukraine or their government is any good either. I've seen videos of them kidnapping people who are clearly retarded to fight. Russia is worse in this situation for sure, but none of these people are any good. At the end of the day, it's the ones in charge who make the common man fight their battles. I don't support it.
Click to expand...

That's all I'm saying, man.

Russia is unquestionably worse.

That pretty much defeats anti-Ukraine rhetoric on almost every aspect of this war.
 
Siver! said:
That's all I'm saying, man.

Russia is unquestionably worse.

That pretty much defeats anti-Ukraine rhetoric on almost every aspect of this war.
Click to expand...
Doesn't mean I have to support this obviously corrupt and unethical Ukrainian government either.
 
Siver! said:
I agree, actually.

But personally I would condemn an invading nation utilizing conscription FIRST rather than a defensive nation for rather obvious reasons.

I'm just curious as to why someone is bending the knee to a tyrant rather than arguing for what's actually right.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime Biden accused of trying to start WW3 before Trump takes office with Biden approves missile strikes into Russia Sweden tells citizens to prepare for
17 18 19
Replies
364
Views
10K
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,491
Messages
56,968,856
Members
175,486
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top