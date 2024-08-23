Media Aspinall: the issue is...

Leinster Rugby

Leinster Rugby

www.mmafighting.com

Tom Aspinall claims UFC spoke to him about being backup for Jones vs. Miocic: ‘If somebody pulls out, I’m in’

Tom Aspinall says he was approached about serving as the backup to rumored Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight in November.
"The issue I have with Jon is he’s got the belt and I want it. I want it. I’ve got a belt too and I want to unify the belts. There shouldn’t be two heavyweight champions, there should be one, and I want it to be me. So that’s all I’m going for now...

“The issue is not with Jon. The issue is not with Stipe. The issue is with them holding the belt hostage. Give me the belt... The belt’s mine. I want it. I’m here for it. I’m here to take it. If you think you’re the man at heavyweight, I’ll take anybody. I’ll fight anybody for the undisputed belt.”

100% correct. Anyone else hope Stipe actually is injured and Tom can step in and end this farce?
 
I have some doubts about Jon fighting anyone but Stipe anymore. If Stipe is really injured I think we’ll catch one of those ”I’ve decided to retire young. Thanks for all the cheese!”

We’ll see. Aspinall beat everyone in the division except Gane (who’s booked to fight Volkov). Finished them quick, too.
 
I'm as big a Jones fan as any, but Tom is totally justified in the way he feels.
 
No. I want Stipe-Jones to happen as soon as feasible. A few months more for it to be over, and it will be the fastest way. Face it: If Stipe is injured Jones will still stall, still spin out his rationales, still refuse to fight Aspinall.
 
Aspinall needs to just start cutting height and fight in a lower division if he wants a big name lol
 
Did you read the headline?
 
So what? Pavlovich was the backup for Stipe-Jones and ended up fighting neither of them. Tom was pulled off his couch to be put up against him instead; even though Stipe was perfectly able to go through with the fight, he wasn't even asked.

Jones is obviously, vocally set against fighting Tom. You think that if Tom is designated backup there wouldn't be some similar shenanigans pulled by Dana, on behalf of Jones who will immediately tweet out some ridiculous justification for why it was the best and only appropriate course of action?

And maybe I should underline, boldface and allcap that "if", because Tom has claimed more than one thing that turned out not to be true before this.
 
Well it can't ever be said that Tom is running from tough fights. Jon can't say the same if he keeps doing what he's doing.

You can say Jon has already done everything he needs to do, and can call his own shots, but I don't think history will see it that way. Especially with such large lapses in activity, much of which a result of his own actions.
 
