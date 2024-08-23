Tom Aspinall claims UFC spoke to him about being backup for Jones vs. Miocic: ‘If somebody pulls out, I’m in’ Tom Aspinall says he was approached about serving as the backup to rumored Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight in November.

"The issue I have with Jon is he’s got the belt and I want it. I want it. I’ve got a belt too and I want to unify the belts. There shouldn’t be two heavyweight champions, there should be one, and I want it to be me. So that’s all I’m going for now...“The issue is not with Jon. The issue is not with Stipe. The issue is with them holding the belt hostage. Give me the belt... The belt’s mine. I want it. I’m here for it. I’m here to take it. If you think you’re the man at heavyweight, I’ll take anybody. I’ll fight anybody for the undisputed belt.”100% correct. Anyone else hope Stipe actually is injured and Tom can step in and end this farce?