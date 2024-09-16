Aspinall shot himself in the foot, if he really wanted to fight Jones

Jones is absolutely not scared of Aspinall and he's never ducked anyone.

He's the greatest of all time with nothing to prove at all, and now just taking victory laps.

If Aspinall was more respectful and not so pushy, I believe Jones would have fought him after Stipe (assuming he beat Stipe).

Pushing Jones to fight him when Jones was already locked in to the Stipe fight AND recovering, was just a stupid move. Jones couldn't really fight him now if he wanted to.
And now Jones has been put in a great position after all of the premature Aspinall whining.

He has nothing to gain by fighting Aspinall and he probably is enjoying the tears from all the haters that keep pushing for him to fight Aspinall. He might just leave Aspinall hanging, just from the satisfaction he gets from all of yours and Aspinall's tears.
justmark said:
nah, jones is a duck and he mucks like a duck. He just announced that he is retiring out of fear in the brand new interview.
Lol and really who is all of this talk for?

You're not going to convince anyone that this is true.

All of the people that have been crying that Jones is ducking, are the same ones he is trolling right now lol He's not trying to change minds and doesn't care what you think. No doubt the more he sees you crying about him ducking, the more satisfaction he'll get from not fighting Aspinall or making you all wait
 
ezgif-6-0bbcce3ba9.gif
 
You have brain worms if you think Jon ever planned to defend the HW title after the Stipe fight.

Shit, the man has been fighting a losing fight with sobriety and homosexual thoughts since the Gane fight, perhaps even longer, I doubt there was ever going to be much tread left in his career even if Tom Aspinall never existed.
 
Nah, Aspinall was respectful at first. Said something along the lines of Jones being the best and that’s why he wanted to fight him, didn’t really engage in any shit talking.

But when Jones made it clear he wasn’t going to fight him, that’s when Aspinall started trying to goad him. And even then it’s been rather tame in comparison to some of the shit talk we’ve seen over the years.

Oh and just to add, defending the champion refusing to fight the clear #1 contender is weak shit. Everybody should be calling it out if you want any integrity in the sport.
 
So fighters need to carry themselves better preflight to earn fights against aging inactive champions. Stay polite and passive in this game to get some sugar sprinkle

Good to know professor. I think the writings on the wall and Jones has done plenty to walk away with a good life assuring Stipe doesn't beat that ass

I can't blame Tom and he's not as heartbroken as you'd want. He will get fights, Jon wants to retire, or they will meet. It's all so simple
 
Lol this sounds like something a kid would come up with.

All the experts on the dog have reached consensus, Jones is SHOOK.
 
Gane shitting the bed vs Jones sent a ripple through the division that fucked it up for YEARS now.
I still can't believe it happened.
 
Everything you said was true. . . .years ago. Jones is now a blatant dodger and squatter, and as you yourself say, he' now taking victory-laps . . . precisely, tactically, and leisurely selected victory laps. That's what we call "ducking" the legit and rightful competition, which Stipe ain't anymore.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Nah, Aspinall was respectful at first. Said something along the lines of Jones being the best and that’s why he wanted to fight him, didn’t really engage in any shit talking.

But when Jones made it clear he wasn’t going to fight him, that’s when Aspinall started trying to goad him. And even then it’s been rather tame in comparison to some of the shit talk we’ve seen over the years.

Oh and just to add, defending the champion refusing to fight the clear #1 contender is weak shit. Everybody should be calling it out if you want any integrity in the sport.
So you accept, Aspinall was goading and disrespecting Jones.

How could Jones fight him and agree to fight him when he hasn't even got around to the fight he's locked in next?

You can't push a fighter to agree to a fight and look beyond or disregard his next opponent - especially a fighter like Jones.

Like I said, Aspinall and the morons online pushed for this fight faaaar too early.
 
CroCopsLHK said:
So fighters need to carry themselves better preflight to earn fights against aging inactive champions. Stay polite and passive in this game to get some sugar sprinkle

Good to know professor. I think the writings on the wall and Jones has done plenty to walk away with a good life assuring Stipe doesn't beat that ass

I can't blame Tom and he's not as heartbroken as you'd want. He will get fights, Jon wants to retire, or they will meet. It's all so simple
If he wanted to fight Jones, he should've gone on his little groupie quest shortly before and right after the Jones vs Stipe fight.
 
elcj said:
If Aspinall was more respectful and not so pushy, I believe Jones would have fought him after Stipe (assuming he beat Stipe).
Utter nonsense. Aspinall has been respectful this entire time up until recently and Jones has been ducking him the entire time.

Jones is absolutely afraid to fight Aspinall. Not because he is afraid of a fight but because he is afraid to lose. He wants to end his career without risking a loss.
 
I agree, if he just kissed the ring, jones might have let him cook.


I think the exact same thing about conor and justin gaethje.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Everything you said was true. . . .years ago. Jones is now a blatant dodger and squatter, and as you yourself say, he' now taking victory-laps . . . precisely, tactically, and leisurely selected victory laps. That's what we call "ducking" the legit and rightful competition, which Stipe ain't anymore.
When he came back, he went straight in fought the best HW at the time, in his first HW fight.

Then he went straight ahead to sign a fight vs the greatest HW of all time.

Why should he tear up the Stipe contract and miss out on the dream fight? It was really now or never with the Stipe fight.
Aspinall could've been next after the Stipe fight.
 
