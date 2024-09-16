Aspinall shot himself in the foot, if he really wanted to fight Jones

Jones is absolutely not scared of Aspinall and he's never ducked anyone.



He's the greatest of all time with nothing to prove at all, and now just taking victory laps.



If Aspinall was more respectful and not so pushy, I believe Jones would have fought him after Stipe (assuming he beat Stipe).



Pushing Jones to fight him when Jones was already locked in to the Stipe fight AND recovering, was just a stupid move. Jones couldn't really fight him now if he wanted to.

And now Jones has been put in a great position after all of the premature Aspinall whining.



He has nothing to gain by fighting Aspinall and he probably is enjoying the tears from all the haters that keep pushing for him to fight Aspinall. He might just leave Aspinall hanging, just from the satisfaction he gets from all of yours and Aspinall's tears.

Bravo.