Does the UFC/Dana realize just how special Tom Aspinall is?

It's really puzzling to me why the UFC isn't pushing the Aspinall vs Jones fight. You would think that they're eager to make Aspinall a big star by letting him fight Jones. But nope Dana is dead insist on making Jones vs Stipe, a fight no real fans want to see. And pretty much wasting Aspinall's star potential.

He's charismatic, not fat, decent-looking, not a manlet, and a killer in the cage.

Like Tom has everything the UFC wants in a fighter. He's potentially the most special and scariest heavyweight/fighter out there. He has the lowest fight time out of any champions in UFC history by a country mile because he ran through everyone effortlessly.


If the UFC gave Aspinall the same push they did with Pereira, he would've been a bigger star than Alex.
 
I think they know what they have in Aspinall, but they also know he's the de facto champion, if not already then certainly once Jones retires.

He should fight someone else in the meantime, especially since Jones vs Miocic is probably the last fight for both of them.

I wouldn't wish ill on anyone, but if Stipe gets injured and Aspinall is the backup then the fight just got much more interesting.
 
Ares Black said:
I think they know what they have in Aspinall, but they also know he's the de facto champion, if not already then certainly once Jones retires.

He should fight someone else in the meantime, especially since Jones vs Miocic is probably the last fight for both of them.

I wouldn't wish ill on anyone, but if Stipe gets injured and Aspinall is the backup then the fight just got much more interesting.
You think Jones would agree to fight Tom on short notice?
 
They can glaze him as the best when Jones retires. Jones is over the hill but we don't know how shot he is. It would be terrible if he beats Aspinall then retired.

Aspinall can run that division. There aren't many wrestlers at HW. Aspinall can't wrestle well but in his own words he has a rugby spear/tackle that is unstoppable in the gym.
 
NoSmilez said:
They can glaze him as the best when Jones retires. Jones is over the hill but we don't know how shot he is. It would be terrible if he beats Aspinall then retired.

Aspinall can run that division. There aren't many wrestlers at HW. Aspinall can't wrestle well but in his own words he has a rugby spear/tackle that is unstoppable in the gym.
Big risk, big reward. If Aspinall beats Jon it would be tremendous for both Aspinall and the UFC.
 
Dana goes where the money goes and never let a good opportunity go to waste.

If Jon has zero intention of fighting Aspinall, why would the UFC sell a fight that's never gonna happen?

They are getting two big fights out of Jon Jones . Tom's going to be around no matter what.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Dana goes where the money goes and never let a good opportunity go to waste.

If Jon has zero intention of fighting Aspinall, why would the UFC sell a fight that's never gonna happen?

They are getting two big fights out of Jon Jones . Tom's going to be around no matter what.
Because the suspense, which the fight already has very little of, would be killed if they would just say that Jon is only going to fight the elderly and then call it quits, instead of it being just a fight before the actual fight people want to watch.

it's more fun if you have something to look forward to. Of course, those dreams eventually get crushed, but then the UFC already has cashed in on Jon's last fight.

Also, they probably hope they will be able to still convince him when the fight is done and if Jon wins the fight.
 
The ufc owns jon likeness so they want him to retire undefeated so they can use him as a promo tool indefinitely
 
The UFC let Ngannu slip through their fingers lol. A retarded baby could have promoted him succesfully.

You think they will go out their way for some Brit, even if he is pretty good?
 
Ares Black said:
I think they know what they have in Aspinall, but they also know he's the de facto champion, if not already then certainly once Jones retires.

He should fight someone else in the meantime, especially since Jones vs Miocic is probably the last fight for both of them.

I wouldn't wish ill on anyone, but if Stipe gets injured and Aspinall is the backup then the fight just got much more interesting.
Aspinal is supposed to be the backup, im sure neither will fight him if someone pulls out, Aspinal would end up defending (i hope as Undisputed) against someone else.
 
