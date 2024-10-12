Does the UFC/Dana realize just how special Tom Aspinall is?

FraudGoat
It's really puzzling to me why the UFC isn't pushing the Aspinall vs Jones fight. You would think that they're eager to make Aspinall a big star by letting him fight Jones. But nope Dana is dead insist on making Jones vs Stipe, a fight no real fans want to see. And pretty much wasting Aspinall's star potential.
He's charismatic, not fat, decent-looking, not a manlet, and a killer in the cage.
Like Tom has everything the UFC wants in a fighter. He's potentially the most special and scariest heavyweight/fighter out there. He has the lowest fight time out of any champions in UFC history by a country mile because he ran through everyone effortlessly.
If the UFC gave Aspinall the same push they did with Pereira, he would've been a bigger star than Alex.
