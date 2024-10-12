Does the UFC/Dana realize just how special Tom Aspinall is?

Thepaintbucket said: Dana goes where the money goes and never let a good opportunity go to waste.



If Jon has zero intention of fighting Aspinall, why would the UFC sell a fight that's never gonna happen?



They are getting two big fights out of Jon Jones . Tom's going to be around no matter what. Click to expand...

Because the suspense, which the fight already has very little of, would be killed if they would just say that Jon is only going to fight the elderly and then call it quits, instead of it being just a fight before the actual fight people want to watch.it's more fun if you have something to look forward to. Of course, those dreams eventually get crushed, but then the UFC already has cashed in on Jon's last fight.Also, they probably hope they will be able to still convince him when the fight is done and if Jon wins the fight.