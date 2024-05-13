Am i missing something?

Why the fuck is everyone having such a hard time with this Jon Jones situation...





Its not hard



Jones was the undefeated LHW champion and king...he moved up to HW and destroyed the last title challenger in Gane in under 20 seconds..the same Gane the last HW champion needed 5 rounds to beat...



Jones then wanted to fight Stipe who was the longest reigning HW champion when you consider number of title defenses... And was champion before Ngannou he even beat Ngannou the first time around...with a clinic of type performance after starting off rough...



Unfortunately Jones got injured and the fight that was signed to happen between Stipe and Jones was sidelined ..





The UFC in haste to save a PPV card decided to make a interim title fight with two random Contenders in which tom aspinall won and won impressively..



With all that said .. Jones is still the real champion and there is absolutely no reason he shouldn't fight Stipe next as arranged before the injury and then fight Tom...Tom is there for unification bout and that will happen for sure for his next fight...however... he's next fight isnt Jones...it cant be ...because the Stipe fight is the fight on the table for both Jones and Stipe...they both want it and both have major historical presence in the sport vs "interim" champion Aspinall...





Quite simply put...Tom Aspinall and his fans need to be quiet for abit as the Grown ups/ Big kids ( Jones and Stipe) are talking and playing first...you dont have the strength of schedule.. opponent or historical dominance to be posturing for a fight ahead of Jones vs Stipe...plus Tom has the golden ticket with the interim title no matter what the dude will be fighting for the real title in his next fight...





It is what it is - Max Holloway would agree..so should you