Am i missing something?

Paolo Delutis

Paolo Delutis

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 23, 2017
Messages
20,913
Reaction score
19,419
Why the fuck is everyone having such a hard time with this Jon Jones situation...


Its not hard

Jones was the undefeated LHW champion and king...he moved up to HW and destroyed the last title challenger in Gane in under 20 seconds..the same Gane the last HW champion needed 5 rounds to beat...

Jones then wanted to fight Stipe who was the longest reigning HW champion when you consider number of title defenses... And was champion before Ngannou he even beat Ngannou the first time around...with a clinic of type performance after starting off rough...

Unfortunately Jones got injured and the fight that was signed to happen between Stipe and Jones was sidelined ..


The UFC in haste to save a PPV card decided to make a interim title fight with two random Contenders in which tom aspinall won and won impressively..

With all that said .. Jones is still the real champion and there is absolutely no reason he shouldn't fight Stipe next as arranged before the injury and then fight Tom...Tom is there for unification bout and that will happen for sure for his next fight...however... he's next fight isnt Jones...it cant be ...because the Stipe fight is the fight on the table for both Jones and Stipe...they both want it and both have major historical presence in the sport vs "interim" champion Aspinall...


Quite simply put...Tom Aspinall and his fans need to be quiet for abit as the Grown ups/ Big kids ( Jones and Stipe) are talking and playing first...you dont have the strength of schedule.. opponent or historical dominance to be posturing for a fight ahead of Jones vs Stipe...plus Tom has the golden ticket with the interim title no matter what the dude will be fighting for the real title in his next fight...


It is what it is - Max Holloway would agree..so should you
 
What if Jones tries to petition for Pereira like he already has? And what if they give Aspinall another fight and he loses?
 
I don't pay their bills, so they can knock themselves out.
 
UFC should have solved this by giving up Jones' belt to Aspinall instead of interim. Force him to fight to keep it, or still go with the legacy match.
 
GrantB13 said:
What if Jones tries to petition for Pereira like he already has? And what if they give Aspinall another fight and he loses?
Click to expand...

He's just saying Alex has more clout then Tom...he aint wrong either...

But hes not serious in fighting anyone but Stipe at the moment
 
USA!USA! said:
UFC should have solved this by giving up Jones' belt to Aspinall instead of interim. Force him to fight to keep it, or still go with the legacy match.
Click to expand...


Why would Jones have to give up his title? Why is being punished for getting hurt? Lol ... That he has to be forced to keep it when he was the undefeated long reigning LHW champion, and now HW champion... Many champions have been given the chance to recover from injury and keep their belts... U sound salty
 
Stipe got KO'd his last fight brutally and hasn't won a fight since 2020, these are pretty important details you're overlooking
Also Sergei was set as the replacement for Jones/Stipe for a while. They did this since he had multiple top five ranked wins(Lewis, Tai and Blaydes) so I wouldn't just call him a "random contender" considering he was the most deserving guy at the time.

However Stipe rejected Sergei when Jones pulled out which led to them calling up Aspinall, who then beat Sergei in impressive fashion.
The whole point behind an interim title bout is so the two champions(Jones and Aspinall) can fight to unify the belts, this is the obvious fight to make.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Why would Jones have to give up his title? Why is being punished for getting hurt? Lol ... That he has to be forced to keep it when he was the undefeated long reigning LHW champion, and now HW champion... Many champions have been given the chance to recover from injury and keep their belts... U sound salty
Click to expand...

Salty? About what? I have no skin in the game at all lol and I actually like Jones

Jones is refusing to fight the interim champ. That is answer enough for why he should have given it up.

Why is Stipe getting a title shot after a 3 year layoff coming off a loss?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
View attachment 1043563
Click to expand...
Lol how is it a duck...

Who has Aspinall beat really? ..

How does he stack up to Stipe Opponent wise...

Its not even close man...

I'm sure Tom is the guy to beat Jones right? Just like Gane was and is the Future of the HW division and there's no way Jones will beat him ..hes too small to compete with such a big HW ..ETC...

Stipe is probably the more entertaining fight , then Tom vs Jones anyways... Too many people sleeping on Stipe who BTW rocked Ngannou seconds before getting clipped himself
 
sanguinius said:
Jones haters have finally realized that they will never see him lose and they are lashing out in petty rage.
Click to expand...
Jones fans want to see him fight top guys and make his legacy even greater bro. No one cares abt the stipe fight at all. Zero percent
 
BLIND said:
Jones fans want to see him fight top guys and make his legacy even greater bro. No one cares abt the stipe fight at all. Zero percent
Click to expand...
I’d certainly like to see him against Alex or aspinall more than long lay off stipe, but any jones fight is a treat and his legacy as one of the greatest ever of any weight class is already secure.
 
USA!USA! said:
Salty? About what? I have no skin in the game at all lol and I actually like Jones

Jones is refusing to fight the interim champ. That is answer enough for why he should have given it up.

Why is Stipe getting a title shot after a 3 year layoff coming off a loss?
Click to expand...

Because Stipe was champion before Ngannou, and is the longest reigning HW champion in UFC history...

Aspinall is only interim champion because Jones got hurt?!?! Its made up title Dana used to sell a PPV ...if Jones never got hurt...Tom would still be headlining a fight night in England...and we would all be talking about Jones vs Stipe and how that fight wemt down
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Because Stipe was champion before Ngannou, and is the longest reigning HW champion in UFC history...

Aspinall is only interim champion because Jones got hurt?!?! Its made up title Dana used to sell a PPV ...if Jones never got hurt...Tom would still be headlining a fight night in England...and we would all be talking about Jones vs Stipe and that fight wemt down
Click to expand...

He got knocked the fuck out bro. And it was 3 years ago. And he hasn't fought since.

1309513434.0.jpg
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Why the fuck is everyone having such a hard time with this Jon Jones situation...
Click to expand...
Basically, they're snowflake crybabies because they believe that OMG ROIDS AND JUICE make you a better boxer, wrestler, fighter, grappler, etc. And they think that if you have real life problems, it means you're a bad person despite all these people themselves also having real life problems. I know they're going to have something to say about this post because they're guilty and know it. So they'll say anything to protect their own psyche. Just watch...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
The problem at HW isn't Jon Jones, it's Stipe
2 3
Replies
49
Views
3K
Username Required LMAO
Username Required LMAO
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Which of the top 15 HW has the best chance in becoming UFC champion?
Replies
13
Views
487
michi972
M
Substance Abuse
Henry Cejudo Questions Aspinall's Emotional Reaction to Interim Title Win, "It's Not the Real Thing."
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
8K
Haj01
Haj01
Substance Abuse
Tom Aspinall Calls for Jon Jones to be Stripped: "I Should be the Real Champion."
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
9K
dc007
dc007
Captain Herb
News White to Aspinall: Defend Interim Title or Sit on the Shelf. You Don't Get Jones.
13 14 15
Replies
292
Views
13K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,134
Messages
55,539,858
Members
174,822
Latest member
africancelary

Share this page

Back
Top