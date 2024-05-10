Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight

IronGolem007
Or vice versa: if Stipe beats Jones, Pereira would (not quite as) likely challenge as well.
Jones has already expressed interest in fighting Pereira.
At the end of the day, beating Pereira is a bigger deal for Jones, and beating Jones is a bigger deal for Pereira.
The bottom line is, Tom Aspinall is a nobody, who isn't the current lineal Champion, and who has never beaten any Champion.
If Alex is able to defend his LHW title twice more, and if Jones beats Stipe, then expect a mega-showdown between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones — at HW (for Alex's 3rd title in a 3rd weight class) — or even at LHW (with Jones possibly moving down, to prove he is still "The Lien" in his traditional weight class).
Mark my words, if Jones beats Stipe.
