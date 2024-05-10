Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
3,814
Reaction score
8,142
Or vice versa: if Stipe beats Jones, Pereira would (not quite as) likely challenge as well.

Jones has already expressed interest in fighting Pereira.

At the end of the day, beating Pereira is a bigger deal for Jones, and beating Jones is a bigger deal for Pereira.

The bottom line is, Tom Aspinall is a nobody, who isn't the current lineal Champion, and who has never beaten any Champion.

If Alex is able to defend his LHW title twice more, and if Jones beats Stipe, then expect a mega-showdown between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones — at HW (for Alex's 3rd title in a 3rd weight class) — or even at LHW (with Jones possibly moving down, to prove he is still "The Lien" in his traditional weight class).

Mark my words, if Jones beats Stipe.
 
Last edited:
shocked-face-wide-eyes.gif
 
IronGolem007 said:
Or vice versa: if Stipe beats Jones, Pereira would (not quite as) likely challenge as well.

Jones has already expressed interest in fighting Pereira.

At the end of the day, beating Pereira is a bigger deal for Jones, and beating Jones is a bigger deal for Pereira.

The bottom line is, Tom Aspinall is a nobody, who isn't the current lineal Champion, and who has never beaten any Champion.

If Alex is able to defend his LHW title twice more, and if Jones beats the pay, expect a mega-showdown between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones — at HW (for Alex's 3rd title in a 3rd weight class) — or even at LHW (with Jones possibly moving down, to prove he is still "The Lien" in his traditional weight class).

Mark my words, if Jones beats Stipe.
Click to expand...

Kind of difficult to beat the current champ when he refuses to fight Tom.
 
IronGolem007 said:
At the end of the day, beating Pereira is a bigger deal for Jones,
Click to expand...
Moneywise i agree. But its such a shitty matchmaking in how popularity matters more than giving the rightful contenders their shot.

UFC is turning more and more like boxing, which I really hate. I love Jon, I praise him a lot whenever I make threads about him, but not fighting Aspinall while holding the belt hostage is such a BS move.
 
Lord, its you and that other dude with the similar pfp dickriding Poatan till your dick combusts.

Calling Aspinall a nobody when the champion is doing Simone Biles type acrobatics to dodge him at every angle.....It's not Aspinall's fault that the division is left in shambles because Dana is too pussy to let things go through and strip Jones of his belt collecting dust.

Also lets let Poatan defend his belt against an opponent not coming of an injury, a couple of times before we start with all this commotion. Poatan, himself, wants to stay in LHW and legitmize his position. But all yall care about is money fights and star power instead of merit. If Poatan and Jones want to fight, they can do it in their backyard but gifting a person with a single title defense a championship level fight in a heavier weight class is just retarded. If he wants to do that he needs to either defend his belt at LHW a couple of times or win some fights at HW to acquire that privelage of skipping all those other HWs that proved themselves at that weight class.

With all the venting out of the way, I would still like to see that fight way more than Stipe vs. Jones in 2024.
 
Last edited:
Fengxian said:
Moneywise i agree. But its such a shitty matchmaking in how popularity matters more than giving the rightful contenders their shot.

UFC is turning more and more like boxing, which I really hate. I love Jon, I praise him a lot whenever I make threads about him, but not fighting Aspinall while holding the belt hostage is such a BS move.
Click to expand...

Not just popularity — a string of actual accomplishments is the key.

Your thinking is actually bass-ackwards ...

Alex, Jon, and Stipe actually have years and years of Champion-level accomplishments.

Tom Aspinall is "popular right now" ... but has ZERO actual, lineal, Champion-level accomplishments. Not a single one ...

.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Not just popularity — a string of actual accomplishments is the key.

Your thinking is actually bass-ackwards ...

Alex, Jon, and Stipe actually have years and years of Champion-level accomplishments.

Tom Aspinall is "popular right now" ... but has ZERO actual, lineal, Champion-level accomplishments. Not a single one ...

.
Click to expand...
and whose fault is that? do you know how title fights work in seperate weight classes? by your dumbass logic, Ilia and DJ are more worthy to fight Leon Edwards than Shavkat.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Not just popularity — a string of actual accomplishments is the key.

Your thinking is actually bass-ackwards ...

Alex, Jon, and Stipe actually have years and years of Champion-level accomplishments.

Tom Aspinall is "popular right now" ... but has ZERO actual, lineal, Champion-level accomplishments. Not a single one ...

.
Click to expand...
Aspinall is the interim champ. Pereira is more accomplished yes, but its in the lower weight class which bears no relevance in heavyweight. Its always amusing and speak volumes when champs avoid the rightful contenders, you see them especially a lot in boxing.


For someone who often claims he has watched combat sports since 1970s, you ironically sounds like a casual fan who doesn't know how weight division works.


IronGolem007 said:
Been watching boxing since the 70s, boxed in the late 80s/90s, been watching UFC since UFC 1 in 1993.
Click to expand...

IronGolem007 said:
I've been watching fighters since 1974
Click to expand...

IronGolem007 said:
Been watching fights before you were a smile on your daddy's face.
Click to expand...

IronGolem007 said:
I have been watching the fight game since the mid-70s.
Click to expand...
 
IronGolem007 said:
Not just popularity — a string of actual accomplishments is the key.

Your thinking is actually bass-ackwards ...

Alex, Jon, and Stipe actually have years and years of Champion-level accomplishments.

Tom Aspinall is "popular right now" ... but has ZERO actual, lineal, Champion-level accomplishments. Not a single one ...

.
Click to expand...
Kind of hard to have lineal accomplishments, when he has not fought Stipe, Francis or Jon...esp considering Stipe said No and Jon is also saying no and Francis left the UFC. That's an incredibly flawed and stupid ass argument tbh. Tom has been dominant and is clearly the best HW in the division right now, we see it, Jon and Stipe see it too. You could dick eat fighters, but putting someone down for not having accomplishments of not defeating the guys literally refusing to fight him, it's insane.
 
Fengxian said:
Aspinall is the interim champ. Pereira is more accomplished yes, but its in the lower weight class which bears no relevance in heavyweight. Its always amusing and speak volumes when champs avoid the rightful contenders, you see them especially a lot in boxing.


For someone who often claims he has watched combat sports since 1970s, you really think like a casual fan.
Click to expand...
Bros pushing 60 simping for Poatan this bad <30>
 
IronGolem007 said:
Or vice versa: if Stipe beats Jones, Pereira would (not quite as) likely challenge as well.

Jones has already expressed interest in fighting Pereira.

At the end of the day, beating Pereira is a bigger deal for Jones, and beating Jones is a bigger deal for Pereira.

The bottom line is, Tom Aspinall is a nobody, who isn't the current lineal Champion, and who has never beaten any Champion.

If Alex is able to defend his LHW title twice more, and if Jones beats Stipe, then expect a mega-showdown between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones — at HW (for Alex's 3rd title in a 3rd weight class) — or even at LHW (with Jones possibly moving down, to prove he is still "The Lien" in his traditional weight class).

Mark my words, if Jones beats Stipe.
Click to expand...
Mmmm Im not sure about that part where beating pereira would be a bigger deal I may see it that way, but I think the general public will disagree and say poatan cant grapple, Stipe is UFC HW GOAT ect..

you and I may know he's old and likely over the hill, coming off a loss, hasn't fought in years vs alex who is a killer still killing shit.
 
What a diva Mr Jones is, it don't matter if Aspinall is a nobody, you still have to unify the belts regardless.

C'mon Jones get loaded on the juice and have a crack at Tom, it's a great fight on paper and the fans long to see a heavyweight fight that's hard to pick a winner.
 
I think Alex will entertain it as long as the money is good. I don't think it is an easy fight for him at all. I think Jones is retiring after the Stipe fight unless Alex agrees to fight him. He isn't going to risk his legacy unless it's easy or for big bucks.

Legacy wise it is better for people who follow the sport that Jon fights Aspinall. To the mainstream casual or people who just watch the sport based on names then Alex is a much bigger fight than Aspinall in terms of name recognition. Most people don't even know what weight classes these guys are fighting at. I had some weird water cooler convos and I am just like Bob from accounting doesn't know WTF he is talking about.
 
Jon Jones is almost looking Fedor-esque these days
2_Screenshot-2024-03-01-at-192320.jpg

he is just entering his Heavyweight GOAT era Pereira stands no chance.
 
By the time the Jones/Pereira fight would hypothetically get made, it's possible Alex could have like 3-5 more fights in between that time. If he won them all, it would be very hard to argue against him getting a HW shot and LHW would be effectively cleaned out. Alex is very active and likes to fight often so that's not too hard to visualize.
 
Last edited:
Love the effort with italic, bold, colors, underlined text et cetera.
Almost makes me forget about the stupid shit I'm reading.
 
IronGolem007 said:
The bottom line is, Tom Aspinall is a nobody, who isn't the current lineal Champion, and who has never beaten any Champion.
Click to expand...

Neither is Jones.

After Francis left, the lineal belt left with him. Aspinall vs Sergei was as valid for the belt as was Jones vs Gane, as none of them ever beat a reigning undisputed HW champion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
What would Alex's legacy be if he defeated Aspinall at HW to win the belt and be 3 division champion but then loses to Jon Jones?
Replies
16
Views
412
cburm
cburm
IronGolem007
PEREIRA Towers Over IZZY Now ...
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
nostradumbass
nostradumbass
Fact Checker
  • Poll
Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?
11 12 13
Replies
253
Views
6K
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
jjjjjjjjjjohnny
blaseblase
Will the UFC allow Jones to hold onto the belt and duck Aspinall for two consecutive fights?
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
1K
Psychojoe86
P
Wormwood
Alex Pereira Not Moving Up to HW Anytime Soon - Wants to Defend LHW Belt
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Captain Insano
Captain Insano

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,975
Messages
55,528,247
Members
174,814
Latest member
ufc925

Share this page

Back
Top