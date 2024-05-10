Only if Jones Beats Stipe, will Pereira Move Up to Heavyweight

Lord, its you and that other dude with the similar pfp dickriding Poatan till your dick combusts.



Calling Aspinall a nobody when the champion is doing Simone Biles type acrobatics to dodge him at every angle.....It's not Aspinall's fault that the division is left in shambles because Dana is too pussy to let things go through and strip Jones of his belt collecting dust.



Also lets let Poatan defend his belt against an opponent not coming of an injury, a couple of times before we start with all this commotion. Poatan, himself, wants to stay in LHW and legitmize his position. But all yall care about is money fights and star power instead of merit. If Poatan and Jones want to fight, they can do it in their backyard but gifting a person with a single title defense a championship level fight in a heavier weight class is just retarded. If he wants to do that he needs to either defend his belt at LHW a couple of times or win some fights at HW to acquire that privelage of skipping all those other HWs that proved themselves at that weight class.



With all the venting out of the way, I would still like to see that fight way more than Stipe vs. Jones in 2024.