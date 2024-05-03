Will the UFC allow Jones to hold onto the belt and duck Aspinall for two consecutive fights?

Jones is set on facing Stipe and is now talking about fighting Pereira. If the UFC allows this they are fucking up the future of their heavyweight division for a short term gain. Not only that, they are wasting a year of Aspinall's prime and what could have been 2-3 title defenses.



They've done it before. They did this for Bisping and screwed over Romero for a year. But the difference is Aspinall is young and looks like the future of the division. You would think they would want to build the guy up. The obvious way to do that is to set him up to fight the legend on the verge of retirement. Or at least give him the belt and let him start defending it.



If Aspinall were to be the first guy to beat Jones it would set him up to be a big name for them. I don't see what letting Jones crush Stipe and wrestlefuck Pereira does for anyone but Jones. It's just odd considering how reluctant Dana has been in the past to let a fighter get one over on them (angry at GSP for retiring, begging Khabib to come back).