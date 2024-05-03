Will the UFC allow Jones to hold onto the belt and duck Aspinall for two consecutive fights?

blaseblase

blaseblase

Jones is set on facing Stipe and is now talking about fighting Pereira. If the UFC allows this they are fucking up the future of their heavyweight division for a short term gain. Not only that, they are wasting a year of Aspinall's prime and what could have been 2-3 title defenses.

They've done it before. They did this for Bisping and screwed over Romero for a year. But the difference is Aspinall is young and looks like the future of the division. You would think they would want to build the guy up. The obvious way to do that is to set him up to fight the legend on the verge of retirement. Or at least give him the belt and let him start defending it.

If Aspinall were to be the first guy to beat Jones it would set him up to be a big name for them. I don't see what letting Jones crush Stipe and wrestlefuck Pereira does for anyone but Jones. It's just odd considering how reluctant Dana has been in the past to let a fighter get one over on them (angry at GSP for retiring, begging Khabib to come back).
 
Nothing would surprise me at this point tbh.

I'm starting to wonder if Captain Picto has some sort of dirt on the big bald goofapotomus.
 
How can one duck a fight he was never officially offered ..

Just cuz someone says hey i want to fight that guy...doesnt mean its a real fight..


This is professional fighting ...a business...

Contracted offers are the only thing that matters when talking about ducking
 
You are the narrowsighted fan that Dana adores.....

Jones fighting a geriatric stipe, who hasn't won a fight in 4 years over the interim champ... whats the point of the "interim" champ or even the champ then, you cannot tell me that this is merit based or that this is for the stingy excuse of "money", Stipe was never a superstar in the ufc.

To add the cherry on the top, if he ends up fighting Poatan instead Tom afterwards thats another big fuck you to all the intermin holders in the past and the HW division. The notion of some guy being able to propel his way to a title shot because of popularity desipite only having a singular title defense in a lighter weight division and never fighting a hw....These are the clownish type antics that holds this sport back.
 
Jones probably will get exceptions because of his history in the sport. Not starting good with waiting for his first defense.
 
he's singlehandely ruining the hw division with his bullshit. its not fair for the rest of those guys working their asses off for jones to just hog the belt and fight senior citizens to get the thumbs up on his resume for this win from people that just look at espn stat pages.
 
He’s especially good at teaching that one parable about the saint who crashed his vehicle into a pregnant woman, took off running from the scene, and only went back to grab his cocaine.
Or the one about the steroid cheat who hid under an octagon for 8+ hours to avoid getting caught.
What a disciple of Jesus he is.
 
To be fair the belt has been fucked at HW since Cain atleast, maybe even Randy. Every champ had issues at HW staying on top. The whole belt is cursed. It sucks to go from Ngannou sitting out his contract to Jones injury, but I'll see a real HW champ when it comes.
 
s-l1600.gif
 
