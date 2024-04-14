Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?

Fact Checker
Alex wants to fight at HW and he’s earned his shot with a stellar performance to close out a centenary card.
My proposal: Jones vs Poatan and Ank vs Jiri for number one contender
While Jones in all likelihood only wants one more fight in the UFC and they shouldn’t waste it on a washed Stipe who hasn’t fought in years.
Jones vs Poatan has no downside, if Pereira loses he faced the GOAT in a heavier weight class… if he wins he becomes a household name and a top UFC draw. The UFC would have someone to replace Jones drawing power.
What do you guys think?
