Forget Stipe, is Jones vs Poatan the best fight the UFC can make right now?

Alex wants to fight at HW and he’s earned his shot with a stellar performance to close out a centenary card.


My proposal: Jones vs Poatan and Ank vs Jiri for number one contender


While Jones in all likelihood only wants one more fight in the UFC and they shouldn’t waste it on a washed Stipe who hasn’t fought in years.

Jones vs Poatan has no downside, if Pereira loses he faced the GOAT in a heavier weight class… if he wins he becomes a household name and a top UFC draw. The UFC would have someone to replace Jones drawing power.

What do you guys think?
 
This is one for the ages, fucking book it!!!

PS: Potentially goes the same way as Gane vs Jones, but i´d still watch the f out of it.
The buys it would do on a NYE card

Dana-White-Money-185x293.jpg
 
Sorry to tell you but Jones kills Alex.

You are putting an all time great wrestler against a guy that they have had fight no wrestlers.

It would be worse than Cereal Gane vs Jones....
Agreed. Adesanya was up 3-1 before the TKO in their first fight, and finished Pereira in their second fight. If he can weigh 185 and do that, HW Jones would absolutely destroy Pereira.
 
It'd be kind of funny if it did happen. That would make three opponents in a row coming back from massive injuries.
 
Agreed. Adesanya was up 3-1 before the TKO in their first fight, and finished Pereira in their second fight. If he can weigh 185 and do that, HW Jones would absolutely destroy Pereira.
Izzy is an exponentially better striker than Jones and fights absolutely nothing like him. Jon has never shown that kind of power in his hands.
 
Agreed. Adesanya was up 3-1 before the TKO in their first fight, and finished Pereira in their second fight. If he can weigh 185 and do that, HW Jones would absolutely destroy Pereira.
This makes no sense, big weight cut often hurts fighters, Pereira could be a case of it and thats why he didnt perform at his best at MW, but more important, Jones wont stand with Pereira, not a chance, what Adesanya did has nothing to do with how Jones would beat him, Jones vs Gane is what we might be looking at here.
 
One fight at a time. If people start asking for this fight, then Jones can safely duck aspinall. Jones vs aspinall is the fight

Jones will just take pereira down with ease, be like the gane fight
 
Do it.
<{jackyeah}>

more interesting than Jones vs a 50-year-old version of Miocic.
 
Yeah i'd say it is the best fight the company could make... Barring of course Michel Periera vs Kevin Holland <DirkMavs>
 
