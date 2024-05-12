Crocop or Pereira, a better combat sports athlete?

I was just watching some old Crocop fight, then just got me wondering about this. I supposed in the year 2024, with the way Pereira is looking, probably most will say Pereira, but just wonder.Crocop ran into arguably two goats in kickboxing and MMA in Hoost and Fedor, whereas Pereira probably ain't beating someone like that either.Crocop is 26-8 in kickboxing, 78-8 in amatuer boxing, and 38-11 in MMA. He is the winner of k-1 GP in 2012 and Rizin GP in 2016, and PRIDE Openweight GP in 2006.Pereira is 33-7 in kickboxing and 12-2 in MMA. A former UFC MW champ, and a current UFC LHW champion. And the former Glory MW and LHW champion.Pereira is probably bigger than Crocop was in his kickboxing and mma peak, though Crocop is probably stronger. A head to head match up, prime for prime, I think Crocop rips Pereira a new one, whereas Pereira is more technical striker of the two. However, I do think Pereira transitioned a lot better to MMA striking game than Crocop did, probably because Pereira had so much to learn from and much better camp, whereas Crocop was and is a pioneer.But not to really talk about who would've won in a hypothetical match up, but who you consider to be a better, more accomplished combat sports athlete. And before anyone brings up the Randleman fight, Pereira got ktfo by a lightweight.I know that Pereira does have a lot more to show for his MMA career, but he was given a tailor made match up all the way to the top, even his LHW title shot, and I don't think Pereira would've been anywhere closer to the title if he had to go through prime Fedor, Nog and Josh, the last of whom Crocop beat thrice.