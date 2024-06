Hazuki Ryo said: No it's not the dumbest shit ever. In fact every coach does that. It's called find weakness in someone's game. I believe if a 38yo brunson could dominate him like that, there should be opportunities for other fighters with good wrestling Click to expand...

As someone else has said, that is kind if the story of dricus's ufc career and a large part of why everyone doubted him the entire time.Also, dricus held his own that round. Got a slick pendulum reversal from empty half, got his own takedown, had a submission attempt to counter one of Brunson's, landed some of his own shots. Him holding his own and making so many scrambles is part of why brunson gassed so hard that his team threw In the towel.He lost the round, but I saw nothing to suggest a wrestler would run through him. Round 1 brunson, even old, was a great wrestler.