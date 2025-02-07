  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media DDP on the surprise of Strickland being title challenger

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,939
Reaction score
7,600


“I looked at it and I went 'Huh'. I know they’ve wanted Khamzat to be the guy for so long, but he just
hasn’t been able to. Khamzat is such an incredible fighter, he just hasn’t been able to - well, get to fights first, and whatever the case may be. However long he has been the guy, he’s just not been able to make that leap.”

“I know they want him to because Khamzat has a massive following. Khamzat is a big name, the hype is there, and he is deserving. Khamzat is a special fighter - mhm - and I believe that once he fights me, that’s when people will really see how special I am. So I was looking forward to having that fight when I saw that."

"I was rallying for the Khamzat fight, just because it was to strike while the iron is hot. The hype was there – it would have been so good for all of us. Then they went with the Strickland fight, which didn’t bother me at all."
 
Sucks when even the champ knows the truth. No one is begging for Strickland rematch over Khamzat. It's a shame how long of a wait we've had to see Khamzat get a title shot. Imagine if this rematch is a close fight that Strickland wins and we get a trilogy to wait for.
 
I dunno, dricus… that kinda sounds like it bothers you.

Like how you just counted off 20 different ways in which you were excited to fight Khamzat, and then conclude that statement with: “they went with the Strickland fight which didn’t bother me at all”

First of all; he’s saying he didn’t choose it, they did

Secondly: after saying how excited he was to face Khamzat, he constrastingly says no such thing about Strickland other than that he is not bothered by it.

Fuck… I hope he shows up and isn’t phoning this in
 
Tweak896 said:
Sucks when even the champ knows the truth. No one is begging for Strickland rematch over Khamzat. It's a shame how long of a wait we've had to see Khamzat get a title shot. Imagine if this rematch is a close fight that Strickland wins and we get a trilogy to wait for.
Click to expand...
It sucks when the champ knows the truth?!? What are you trying to do the champ??
 
10000yearsold said:
I dunno, dricus… that kinda sounds like it bothers you.

Like how you just counted off 20 different ways in which you were excited to fight Khamzat, and then conclude that statement with: “they went with the Strickland fight which didn’t bother me at all”

First of all; he’s saying he didn’t choose it, they did

Secondly: after saying how excited he was to face Khamzat, he constrastingly says no such thing about Strickland other than that he is not bothered by it.

Fuck… I hope he shows up and isn’t phoning this in
Click to expand...

<23>
 
10000yearsold said:
It sucks when the champ knows the truth?!? What are you trying to do the champ??
Click to expand...
I mean we've seen it before with Leon, where even he was saying there were real challengers out there when the UFC was throwing in Colby. DDP is being real. It sucks because the situation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
I am more interested in seeing DDP fight Khamzat next
2
Replies
20
Views
853
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Oz.Pride
Forget Strickland. We need DDP vs Khamzat
Replies
7
Views
473
Luckyme
Luckyme
Unheralded Truth
Media DDP reacts to Dana's comments about the MW title picture
Replies
11
Views
720
Striker Fox
S
lerobshow
DDP v Khamzat ; Let's go
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
josh345
josh345

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,971
Messages
56,864,286
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top