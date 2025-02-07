



“I looked at it and I went 'Huh'. I know they’ve wanted Khamzat to be the guy for so long, but he just

hasn’t been able to. Khamzat is such an incredible fighter, he just hasn’t been able to - well, get to fights first, and whatever the case may be. However long he has been the guy, he’s just not been able to make that leap.”



“I know they want him to because Khamzat has a massive following. Khamzat is a big name, the hype is there, and he is deserving. Khamzat is a special fighter - mhm - and I believe that once he fights me, that’s when people will really see how special I am. So I was looking forward to having that fight when I saw that."



"I was rallying for the Khamzat fight, just because it was to strike while the iron is hot. The hype was there – it would have been so good for all of us. Then they went with the Strickland fight, which didn’t bother me at all."