He goes against the hype man Cejudo who's saying that if DDP beats Chimaev, he'll also go up and beat Pereira in an instant. Usman can't believe what he's hearing, lmao!







"From what I saw yesterday, there's still a big question mark on potentially two guys that I think have

a great shot. I do think that if he fought a guy like Nassourdine Imavov in the way that he fought Sean Strickland last night, I don't like that fight for DDP. Think about it, when you primarily just stand up with him - we saw how DDP's stand-up was against Israel - man, he might be the sharper guy besides Adesanya right now with the striking in that division. And with sharp hands I'd also have to go with Brendan Allen who's got really good hands. So I think that I definitely want to see those two fights first

in Khamzat Chimaev and then potentially Nassourdine Imavov. Then he could potentially move up because at that point he could say, yes, I’ve gone through the top five in that division. Yeah, I deserve to move up. So that makes sense, but if he does move up Henry, I don't know if I favor him over Alex Pereira? That's blasphemy that you said that"