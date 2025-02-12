  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Kamaru Usman thinks rushed super fight for DDP is nonsense

He goes against the hype man Cejudo who's saying that if DDP beats Chimaev, he'll also go up and beat Pereira in an instant. Usman can't believe what he's hearing, lmao!



"From what I saw yesterday, there's still a big question mark on potentially two guys that I think have
a great shot. I do think that if he fought a guy like Nassourdine Imavov in the way that he fought Sean Strickland last night, I don't like that fight for DDP. Think about it, when you primarily just stand up with him - we saw how DDP's stand-up was against Israel - man, he might be the sharper guy besides Adesanya right now with the striking in that division. And with sharp hands I'd also have to go with Brendan Allen who's got really good hands. So I think that I definitely want to see those two fights first
in Khamzat Chimaev and then potentially Nassourdine Imavov. Then he could potentially move up because at that point he could say, yes, I’ve gone through the top five in that division. Yeah, I deserve to move up. So that makes sense, but if he does move up Henry, I don't know if I favor him over Alex Pereira? That's blasphemy that you said that"
 
If he defeats Chimaev and Imavov, sure, give the man anything, even fly Poatan to South africa to fight him there.
 
Beating a "beta-level" striker in Strickland ≠ the ability to be an Alpha-Elite striker and Alex Pereira (who, btw, KO'd Strickland in a couple of minutes).

It's amazing how many stupid people forget the nuances involved.
 
Edward Henry Berg said:
Beating a "beta-level" striker in Strickland ≠ the ability to be an Alpha-Elite striker and Alex Pereira (who, btw, KO'd Strickland in a couple of minutes).

It's amazing how many stupid people forget the nuances involved.
I think DDP could be tough for Alex. Basing that off of multiple fights. Not just the Strickland fight.

Why are you only mentioning one fight?
 
It's a bummer that this has been created by the sport- the idea that once you win a title, the goal is to move up and fight the champion at a higher weight right away. Fighters start talking about it the minute they win the title. It would make for a more functional title/contender dynamic if that weren't so.

I like DDP, but Alex is not Sean, and he's also not the diminished Izzy. DDP would not beat Alex fighting like he did against Sean, and I don't know that he has the grappling to keep Alex down long enough to win a 5-round fight.
 
13Seconds said:
I think DDP could be tough for Alex. Basing that off of multiple fights. Not just the Strickland fight.
Dricus had a monumental struggle with Strickland in their first fight.

Drake is had another monumental struggle with Strickland, in their second fight.

Meanwhile, Alex decimated Strickland in his first fight.
Meanwhile, Shaw Strickland THANKED ALEX for leaving the middleweight division, admitting no one could beat Alex in this way class.


13Seconds said:
Why are you only mentioning one fight?
Why are you so obtuse to the whole picture?
 
Don't forget the Hernandez V Allen winner

Allen was on a 7 fights win streak before losing to Imanov,
If Hernandez wins, he will be on a 7 fights win streak himself.

Keep a eye on him replacing Khamzat if shit happen again.
 
joy2day said:
It's a bummer that this has been created by the sport- the idea that once you win a title, the goal is to move up and fight the champion at a higher weight right away. Fighters start talking about it the minute they win the title. It would make for a more functional title/contender dynamic if that weren't so.

I like DDP, but Alex is not Sean, and he's also not the diminished Izzy. DDP would not beat Alex fighting like he did against Sean, and I don't know that he has the grappling to keep Alex down long enough to win a 5-round fight.
Given how he struggled to hold Strickland down, I agree that he's not likely to have a ton of control time vs Pereira. He could perhaps snatch up an opportunistic submission, but Pereira seemed very good at negating threats on the ground.

What Dricus has got going for him in this match-up is that Pereira is getting old, 38 in the summer. Surely his chin and reflexes will start to go in the coming years.
 
