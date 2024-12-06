your reaction if Kron subs Bryce Mitchell

I'd be shocked considering Kron is a shit-tier grappler.



Dude had absolutely no clue what to do on the ground against Jourdain, who is primarily a striker and not as good a grappler as Bryce.



Kron looked like a white belt in that one.



Bryce is gonna do whatever he wants to him, on the ground or the feet. I think Bryce takes him down and gets the easy sub though.



It's silly that Kron is getting a main card slot just because of his last name, despite being terrible and only fighting once in 4 years.