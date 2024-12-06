your reaction if Kron subs Bryce Mitchell

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
@Silver
Joined
Jun 9, 2018
Messages
12,909
Reaction score
11,296
mine:

giphy.gif
 
Might happen.

Bryce should have the advantage in striking but he is dumb enough to jump into a submission. Because he is dumb.
 
Bryce is pretty damn solid on the ground, so it would be impressive.

Bryce probably keeps this standing though, so it will likely have Kron looking like a b level WMMA fighter and doing the butt scoot thing when he is getting slapped around like Pink Goofs wife.
 
I'd be shocked considering Kron is a shit-tier grappler.

Dude had absolutely no clue what to do on the ground against Jourdain, who is primarily a striker and not as good a grappler as Bryce.

Kron looked like a white belt in that one.

Bryce is gonna do whatever he wants to him, on the ground or the feet. I think Bryce takes him down and gets the easy sub though.

It's silly that Kron is getting a main card slot just because of his last name, despite being terrible and only fighting once in 4 years.
 
Maybe if the canvas ain't flat, or the cage door has a security bolt. Or if Kron uses gravity.
Man Bryce really has no light on.
 
I will be truly surprised if Kron lands a bomb and KOs him tho
 
Well it's not insane to think it could happen if Bryce wants to play on the ground it's the chance he'd be taking
 
