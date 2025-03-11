oski
Best Ref Ever
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 1,210
- Reaction score
- 6,078
This seems absurd to me.
Now that the dust has settled a bit, the odds as of this writing are Silva (-375) and Mitchell (+295).
BET THUG NASTY FOR DA CASH!
Now that the dust has settled a bit, the odds as of this writing are Silva (-375) and Mitchell (+295).
Red-hot Brazilian Prospect Jean Silva Opens As Big Betting Favorite Over Bryce Mitchell
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva odds for UFC 314’s most intriguing showdown, which is set to go down inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., April 12, 2025.
www.mmamania.com
BET THUG NASTY FOR DA CASH!