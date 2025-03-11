  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Jean Silva opens as big betting favorite over Bryce Mitchell

This seems absurd to me.

Now that the dust has settled a bit, the odds as of this writing are Silva (-375) and Mitchell (+295).

Red-hot Brazilian Prospect Jean Silva Opens As Big Betting Favorite Over Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva odds for UFC 314’s most intriguing showdown, which is set to go down inside Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Sat., April 12, 2025.
BET THUG NASTY FOR DA CASH!

I would say it's a pick em. Aside from that Emmett fight Bryce has been pretty durable. I'd probably say Jean wins but I would bet Bryce at these odds (if I was a gambler.) I think people are letting Bryce's idiotic beliefs make them ignore that he's actually a good fighter with ironically pretty good fight IQ. That and Jean has shown to have questionable takedown defense and when Bryce gets people down his top control is some of the best.
 
