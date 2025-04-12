Bryce Mitchell jokes about switching nickname from Thug Nasty to White Power

HoiceNJuicy
Dis boy smaht! After the whole Hitler fiasco that he entirely brought on himself, he jokes about rebranding himself as "White Power." His preferred nickname couldn't be associated with anything but religious values, right? RIGHT??? Or maybe he'd like a little of that Dana White Power, like Dana White Privilege.
Mitchell, meanwhile, opted to rebrand himself “White Power,” and defended his reasoning by arguing he’s talking about “power in the Holy Spirit.”
https://www.mmamania.com/2025/4/12/...cy-new-nickname-thug-nasty-no-more-jean-silva
