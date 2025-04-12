Bryce Mitchell jokes about switching nickname from Thug Nasty to White Power

Dis boy smaht! After the whole Hitler fiasco that he entirely brought on himself, he jokes about rebranding himself as "White Power." His preferred nickname couldn't be associated with anything but religious values, right? RIGHT??? Or maybe he'd like a little of that Dana White Power, like Dana White Privilege.


Mitchell, meanwhile, opted to rebrand himself “White Power,” and defended his reasoning by arguing he’s talking about “power in the Holy Spirit.”


b00tysweat said:
Bryce makes a joke with a comedian

TS and others get mad

hope Thug Nasty wins quickly just to watch the reacts here
Dude it doesn't seem like anyone is "mad". And honestly I like Bryce...he's just not very bright. And the Hitler shit...kinda hard to spin that. Won't be surprised at all if he wins tonight, but doubt it will be quickly if he does. Grinding wrestling match most likely ptv.
 
That was funny. Honestly didn't like Bryce before this but he's won me over. It's entertaining seeing a bunch of men and the media get all emotional and hanging on his every word. Hope he keeps it up. It's good for the sport.
 
