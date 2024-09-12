With a Nicholas cage gif rate your hype levels for ufc 306 at the sphere

giphy.gif


It's a sensibly dull PPV on paper. But has the potential to be crazy. Anyone know what this one is from?
 
Its a piss canner whiskey card. Will be watching the Canelo fight.
Ill read the ufc shit results the next evening...
 
svmr_db said:
Canelo is like -2000 betting odds for his fight lol there's no tension or suspense in that matchup, everyone knows he'll knock that goof out.
Click to expand...
Which is what is marketable not some shit bald goof boring card.
"The sphere is the main event"
Lmao
 
