Rate The Noche UFC Sphere Show *Poll*

Rate the Sphere Show

  • 0

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • 5

    Votes: 4 26.7%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • 8

    Votes: 6 40.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 10

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Excessive Coaching and Kissing Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
13,361
Reaction score
16,763
Set aside the fight card and rate the show 0-10. If the Noche UFC "movie" were presented to you on a television or computer monitor without the context of a UFC event in the sphere, how would you feel about it?

My personal thoughts:

-The enormity and scale of the sphere amplified what was an otherwise average CGI short movie.

-Cormier remarked that someone should be getting an Emmy award for the graphics. If I were to compare the Noche UFC movie to something of a high bar in the CGI realm, like say, an avatar movie or a modern game like Cyberpunk 2077, it looks average (at best) in comparison. At times, I'd even say it looked amateurish.

I appreciate the effort and the UFC trying to do something different, but I wasn't really blown away by the show/ story as viewed from my living room. It's basically some CGI imagery of Mayan/ Aztec architecture with torches, Mexican warriors, statues of boxers, and a starry night sky. At one point, it looked like anime portraying the Mexican-American war, but it was a bunch still shots compiled as a collage. Then there was this graphic of some girl flying through the air. At the end, there were some floating "plus" signs that were supposed to be UFO's (I think?) It really was bush league looking at certain points. I expected a more polished presentation or something that really showed off the capability of the sphere.
 
I loved it. 8 / 10. Thought the show looked amazing. Also, aside from the last 2 fights and Rosas fight, I thought all other fights delivered. There was some great scraps.
 
I have it at 4/10 with points subtracted for Rosas being on the card, Stallchenko, bantamweight main event, and annoying LNP fanboys.
 
Looked nicer than their usual garbage looking production. Some fights were good. The main 2 were not.
 
Card was cool and the videos between fights was different. They weren't too long so I didn't mind them. The ring girls were insane, that was different. They should do an annual sphere show.
Brazil, Netherlands, Thailand, Russia ECT themed.
I want to see a Halloween themed show there now.
Over all the fights were amazing as well. The first fight on the main card should have been a draw, that kid almost got finished twice in the first round and should have been a 10-8 at least. Glad he won, kept my parlay alive until the next fight when bahamondas lost.
 
TCE said:
I loved it. 8 / 10. Thought the show looked amazing. Also, aside from the last 2 fights and Rosas fight, I thought all other fights delivered. There was some great scraps.
Click to expand...

Agree with the part about the card. I wanted Val and Merab to win, so I didn't find either of those fights boring.
 
smiles mma said:
Card was cool and the videos between fights was different. They weren't too long so I didn't mind them. The ring girls were insane, that was different. They should do an annual sphere show.
Brazil, Netherlands, Thailand, Russia ECT themed.
I want to see a Halloween themed show there now.
Over all the fights were amazing as well. The first fight on the main card should have been a draw, that kid almost got finished twice in the first round and should have been a 10-8 at least. Glad he won, kept my parlay alive until the next fight when bahamondas lost.
Click to expand...

That's a great idea, actually. I was trying to think of what other themes they could do. Despite the graphics being cheesy, I would definitely go to Vegas just to see a sphere show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
4K
TripleIDoubleH
T
ArtardFiesta
Isn't the noche event usually aired on ABC and held in mexico?
Replies
13
Views
480
Ozze
Ozze
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
6K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
3K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Did any sherbros actually go to the Sphere? EDIT: Found some who did. Review of live event inside.
2
Replies
22
Views
489
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,489
Messages
56,200,861
Members
175,106
Latest member
Abdelghany

Share this page

Back
Top