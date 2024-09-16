Rate The Noche UFC Sphere Show *Poll*

Set aside the fight card and rate the show 0-10. If the Noche UFC "movie" were presented to you on a television or computer monitor without the context of a UFC event in the sphere, how would you feel about it?



My personal thoughts:



-The enormity and scale of the sphere amplified what was an otherwise average CGI short movie.



-Cormier remarked that someone should be getting an Emmy award for the graphics. If I were to compare the Noche UFC movie to something of a high bar in the CGI realm, like say, an avatar movie or a modern game like Cyberpunk 2077, it looks average (at best) in comparison. At times, I'd even say it looked amateurish.



I appreciate the effort and the UFC trying to do something different, but I wasn't really blown away by the show/ story as viewed from my living room. It's basically some CGI imagery of Mayan/ Aztec architecture with torches, Mexican warriors, statues of boxers, and a starry night sky. At one point, it looked like anime portraying the Mexican-American war, but it was a bunch still shots compiled as a collage. Then there was this graphic of some girl flying through the air. At the end, there were some floating "plus" signs that were supposed to be UFO's (I think?) It really was bush league looking at certain points. I expected a more polished presentation or something that really showed off the capability of the sphere.