Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV

Planning to watch

  • All of it

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Most of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Some of it

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
PurpleStorm

PurpleStorm

purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Dec 20, 2016
Messages
30,905
Reaction score
82,764
Alrighty it's The Sphere Card UFC 306. Let's have a blast and make this one of the funniest threads of the year. Some particulars. Officially entitled UFC 306 – Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvil or another variation, is upon us Saturday. This card features two title fights. The main event is at bantamweight as Champion Suga Sean O'Malley (18-1) defends against Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishivii. In the co-main women's flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso defends her belt for the second time against Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko. The card features a bunch of other great fights. And oh yes The Sphere.

What are your hopes, dreams and aspirations for The Sphere card? There will be some pluses and minuses of viewing at home. Looking forward to your thoughts, speculation and overreactions prior to the actual event. I think this discussion and the actual presentation will be entertaining and hilarious. Have fun all week leading up to this once in a never event. It's already attracted significant attention here. This week please tag your friends, provide the shoops, make your own cards: real, fake and part real & part surreal. Let's go shermofos. We've gotta have fun with this all week. Relying on you all to tag your friends, provide the shoops, make your own posters and have a great time. Please post genuine or made up (hint!) images of the card poster. Post images of the seating chart: real and made up (hint!). Our shoop friends may also want to gather here and send out their own bat signals for shooping and other hilarity. My apologies for the unusually text heavy post this week. I'm trying different browsers.

UFC 306
Date/Time: Saturday 09.14.2024 at 07:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Name: UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili
Also Known As: Riyadh Season Noche UFC
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: The Sphere
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10

Here's the full card. Subject to change of course through the week.

UFC 306 - NOCHE UFC: O'MALLEY VS. DVALISHVILI
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
SEP 14, 2024
United States
THE SPHERE, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

UFC 306: O'MALLEY VS. DVALISHVILI SATURDAY AT 10 ET ON ESPN+

10. Sean 'Suga' O'Malley SEAN O'MALLEY 18-1-0 MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT vs BANTAMWEIGHT Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishvili 17-4-0
9. Alexa Grasso 16-3-1 TITLE FIGHT vs Flyweight Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko 23-4-1
8. Brian 'T-City' Ortega 16-3-0 vs Featherweight Diego Lopes 25-6-0
7. Daniel 'Golden Boy' Zellhuber 15-1-0 vs Lightweight Esteban 'El Gringo' Ribovics 13-1-0
6. Ronaldo 'Lazy Boy' Rodriguez 16-2-0 vs Flyweight Ode 'The Jamaican Sensation' Osbourne 12-7-0
5. Irene Aldana 15-7-0 vs Bantamweight Norma 'The Immortal' Dumont 11-2-0
4. Manuel 'El Loco' Torres 15-2-0 vs Bantamweight Ignacio 'La Jaula' Bahamondes 15-5-0
3. Yazmin Jauregui 11-1-0 vs Strawweight Ketlen 'Esquentadinha' Souza 14-4-0
2. Edgar 'Puro Chicali' Chairez 11-5-0 vs Flyweight Joshua 'The Fearless' Van 10-2-0
1. Raul 'El Nino Problema' Rosas Jr. 9-1-0 vs Bantamweight Qileng 'Mongolian Murderer' Aori 25-11-0

www.sherdog.com

UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili

UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili pits Sean Suga O'Malley vs Merab The Machine Dvalishvili fight in The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Sep 14, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Here's another way of viewing the card in a different format:
UFC 306 – Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili September 14, 2024 Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card PPV 10PM et
Prelims ESPNEWS/ESPN+: 7:30 PM et

Sherdog on youtube:
www.youtube.com

Sherdog.com

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Our YouTube content includes MMA news, exclusive interviews, event coverage, and MMA Podcasts. We upload daily to YouTube, feel free to subscribe to stay up-to-date with our uploads! For more great MMA...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

www.sherdog.com

Sherdog.com: UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) News, Results, Fighting

The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



Shillan and Duffy: UFC 306/Noche UFC Preview
FacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN SEP 9, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 306, also known as Noche UFC, with detailed predictions and picks for all 10 fights. It's one of the relatively rare times the guys disagree on a main event.

0:00 Intro: Ben betrays a sacred trust
10:21 Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1) vs. Qileng Aori (25-11, 1 NC)
22:36 Edgar Chairez (11-5, 1 NC) vs. Joshua Van (10-2)
31:16 Yazmin Jauregui (11-1) vs. Ketlen Souza (14-4)
38:21 Manuel Torres (15-2) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5)
48:02 Irene Aldana (15-7) vs. Norma Dumont (1-2)
58:21 Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-7)
1:07:42 Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1)
1:18:39 Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6)
1:35:37 Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
1:58:44 Sean O'Malley (18-1, 1 NC) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4)
2:28:58 A quick rundown of all the picks

Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts

Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog

#UFC306 #NocheUFC

Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
 
Last edited:
Possible fun things to do this week.

Shoop anticipations of the Sphere Card. Shoop something funny like you or a friend watching the show live or at home. Or the fighters amidst the crowd. You get my drift. Send out the shoop bat signals.

Choose your adventure. I don't know how that works. Maybe imagine what the Sphere Card will be like.

Make up your own title for the card. For example: UFC Noche Blow The Roof Off The Sucka, Super Special Sphere Nachos Bell Grande Night, UFC 306 Riyadh Season Card Thanks to Our Sponsors Friends and Benefactors, UFC Mucho Macho Nacho Noche, UFC Taste the Rainbow vs. Welcome to the Machine

Speak Spanglish. Here where I live we speak it often, as there's a glorious mix of people all trying to understand each other to varying degrees.

Check here throughout the week for more info, articles and previews.

Have fun this week discussing the card, the fights and The Sphere!
 
Enjoy the fight guys
My Saint Jones shirt arrived and I can't wait to wear it to my MMA class tommorrow!!
20240909_205219.jpg
 
Only 10 fights?
yPrP3n.gif

Are they doing some sort of musical performance or a long-ass Jon Jones' tribute?
 
Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko Discuss Impact of Fighting at The Sphere

Facebook Twitter Reddit0
Email

Tristen Critchfield Sep 8, 2024 Comments

If co-headlining a card centered on a celebration of Mexican Independence Day wasn’t enough, Alex Grasso will also get to take part in the UFC’s groundbreaking effort at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

The reigning strawweight champion, who will face ValentinaShevchenko in the UFC306 co-main event on Saturday, is looking forward to the experience.

“It’s huge,” she told UFC.com. “Mexico is growing so fast in MMA. We always shine in combat sports, and I think that’s something great. The UFC loves how we fight. We always go forward. This means a lot. It just keeps me thinking that I have to train harder. I feel proud and honored to be there.”

Grasso already has firsthand experience seeing what The Sphere has to offer, but fighting in the venue figures to be something different entirely. During each fight, different worlds will be shown on the massive LED screen.

“I think the experience is going to be huge because I’ve been there. I went to watch a show, and it’s amazing. It’s breathtaking,” she said. “Now knowing there will be MMA fights in there with that experience, with those images, it’s huge. It gives me chills. It’s amazing.”

UFC 306:O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. OrderNow!

Shevchenko, meanwhile, compared it to fighting at the promotion’s return to a live audience after crowds were not allowed for months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For athletes to be in the first ever event in Sphere, it’s never happened before, it’s a huge event,” Shevchenko said. “It’s something with a very special meaning. It’s the same feeling when I fought in the first event after the pandemic in Jacksonville [atUFC 261], and the atmosphere in there, it was electrifying. So huge. And I expect something similar and even bigger to be in Sphere.”

Once it’s time to fight, Shevchenko won’t be thinking about all the bells and whistles that the venue has to offer. It’s a sentiment that is likely shared by most fighters, who must be focused on their opponent above all else.

“It’s very hard for me to imagine what it’s going to be and how it’s going to be because I know for sure, when I go into the fight,I have tunnel vision,” Shevchenko said. “I don’t see what’s happening around. I don’t see anyone’s face. I don’t see anything that’s happening. I barely hear people. So, it’s hard for me to imagine, but looking back, when you see how it was on tape, it’s going to show how big it was, and you understand how huge the event was.”

www.sherdog.com

Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko Discuss Impact of Fighting at The Sphere

If co-headlining a card centered on a celebration of Mexican Independence Day wasn’t enough, Alex Grasso will also get to take part in the UFC’s groundbreaking effort at The Sphere in Las Vegas.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
Koala said:
Only 10 fights?
yPrP3n.gif

Are they doing some sort of musical performance or a long-ass Jon Jones' tribute?
Click to expand...
Yes. It will be called "Long-Ass Jon Jones Tribute" and will last five hours. Your least favorite band will perform it and it will feature mariachi cats. The fights will take in total 30 minutes. Each fight will be one round, judged solely by you. The remainder of the card will be commercials and tweets of posters complaining.
 
Luthien said:
images

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
wawa-ball.gif
Sphere time :)
Click to expand...
It will be very interesting how it will look, it will be weird, its not made for fighting sports.

I know you went to the sphere in May, do you think it will be good for a UFC card? I remember you telling me its like an astronomy observation inside. It was interesting those star constellation pics you took with the so called "trade routes" between earth and visiting beings. Can't believe they are doing a UFC card there lol, not the place.

Still will watch and will be looking at the roof to see if my starsign Scorpio and Moon in Taurus will fall into alinement this month, if so could be possibly be on for a big lottery win! :D

GW1Zu3SXkAASJ9o.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
TripleIDoubleH
T
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC Fight Night 242: Burns vs. Brady Saturday September 7 Prelims 4pm et Main 7pm et all on ESPN+
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC On ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas Sat. March 23 Prelims 7pm ET ESPN+, Main 10pm ET ESPN & ESPN+
2 3
Replies
58
Views
3K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC 303: Pereira v. Prochazka 2 Prelims 6pm ET ESPN & ESPN+, Main card PPV 10pm ET
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
Wilmer Digreux
Wilmer Digreux

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,862
Messages
56,157,990
Members
175,092
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top