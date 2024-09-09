Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 30,905
- Reaction score
- 82,764
Alrighty it's The Sphere Card UFC 306. Let's have a blast and make this one of the funniest threads of the year. Some particulars. Officially entitled UFC 306 – Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvil or another variation, is upon us Saturday. This card features two title fights. The main event is at bantamweight as Champion Suga Sean O'Malley (18-1) defends against Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishivii. In the co-main women's flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso defends her belt for the second time against Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko. The card features a bunch of other great fights. And oh yes The Sphere.
What are your hopes, dreams and aspirations for The Sphere card? There will be some pluses and minuses of viewing at home. Looking forward to your thoughts, speculation and overreactions prior to the actual event. I think this discussion and the actual presentation will be entertaining and hilarious. Have fun all week leading up to this once in a never event. It's already attracted significant attention here. This week please tag your friends, provide the shoops, make your own cards: real, fake and part real & part surreal. Let's go shermofos. We've gotta have fun with this all week. Relying on you all to tag your friends, provide the shoops, make your own posters and have a great time. Please post genuine or made up (hint!) images of the card poster. Post images of the seating chart: real and made up (hint!). Our shoop friends may also want to gather here and send out their own bat signals for shooping and other hilarity. My apologies for the unusually text heavy post this week. I'm trying different browsers.
UFC 306
Date/Time: Saturday 09.14.2024 at 07:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Name: UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili
Also Known As: Riyadh Season Noche UFC
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: The Sphere
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10
Here's the full card. Subject to change of course through the week.
UFC 306 - NOCHE UFC: O'MALLEY VS. DVALISHVILI
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
SEP 14, 2024
United States
THE SPHERE, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
UFC 306: O'MALLEY VS. DVALISHVILI SATURDAY AT 10 ET ON ESPN+
10. Sean 'Suga' O'Malley SEAN O'MALLEY 18-1-0 MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT vs BANTAMWEIGHT Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishvili 17-4-0
9. Alexa Grasso 16-3-1 TITLE FIGHT vs Flyweight Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko 23-4-1
8. Brian 'T-City' Ortega 16-3-0 vs Featherweight Diego Lopes 25-6-0
7. Daniel 'Golden Boy' Zellhuber 15-1-0 vs Lightweight Esteban 'El Gringo' Ribovics 13-1-0
6. Ronaldo 'Lazy Boy' Rodriguez 16-2-0 vs Flyweight Ode 'The Jamaican Sensation' Osbourne 12-7-0
5. Irene Aldana 15-7-0 vs Bantamweight Norma 'The Immortal' Dumont 11-2-0
4. Manuel 'El Loco' Torres 15-2-0 vs Bantamweight Ignacio 'La Jaula' Bahamondes 15-5-0
3. Yazmin Jauregui 11-1-0 vs Strawweight Ketlen 'Esquentadinha' Souza 14-4-0
2. Edgar 'Puro Chicali' Chairez 11-5-0 vs Flyweight Joshua 'The Fearless' Van 10-2-0
1. Raul 'El Nino Problema' Rosas Jr. 9-1-0 vs Bantamweight Qileng 'Mongolian Murderer' Aori 25-11-0
Here's another way of viewing the card in a different format:
UFC 306 – Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili September 14, 2024 Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card PPV 10PM et
Prelims ESPNEWS/ESPN+: 7:30 PM et
Sherdog on youtube:
Shillan and Duffy: UFC 306/Noche UFC Preview
FacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN SEP 9, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 306, also known as Noche UFC, with detailed predictions and picks for all 10 fights. It's one of the relatively rare times the guys disagree on a main event.
0:00 Intro: Ben betrays a sacred trust
10:21 Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1) vs. Qileng Aori (25-11, 1 NC)
22:36 Edgar Chairez (11-5, 1 NC) vs. Joshua Van (10-2)
31:16 Yazmin Jauregui (11-1) vs. Ketlen Souza (14-4)
38:21 Manuel Torres (15-2) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5)
48:02 Irene Aldana (15-7) vs. Norma Dumont (1-2)
58:21 Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-7)
1:07:42 Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1)
1:18:39 Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6)
1:35:37 Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
1:58:44 Sean O'Malley (18-1, 1 NC) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4)
2:28:58 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
#UFC306 #NocheUFC
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
What are your hopes, dreams and aspirations for The Sphere card? There will be some pluses and minuses of viewing at home. Looking forward to your thoughts, speculation and overreactions prior to the actual event. I think this discussion and the actual presentation will be entertaining and hilarious. Have fun all week leading up to this once in a never event. It's already attracted significant attention here. This week please tag your friends, provide the shoops, make your own cards: real, fake and part real & part surreal. Let's go shermofos. We've gotta have fun with this all week. Relying on you all to tag your friends, provide the shoops, make your own posters and have a great time. Please post genuine or made up (hint!) images of the card poster. Post images of the seating chart: real and made up (hint!). Our shoop friends may also want to gather here and send out their own bat signals for shooping and other hilarity. My apologies for the unusually text heavy post this week. I'm trying different browsers.
UFC 306
Date/Time: Saturday 09.14.2024 at 07:30 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Preliminary Card: ESPN
Name: UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili
Also Known As: Riyadh Season Noche UFC
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: The Sphere
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 10
Here's the full card. Subject to change of course through the week.
UFC 306 - NOCHE UFC: O'MALLEY VS. DVALISHVILI
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
SEP 14, 2024
United States
THE SPHERE, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES
UFC 306: O'MALLEY VS. DVALISHVILI SATURDAY AT 10 ET ON ESPN+
10. Sean 'Suga' O'Malley SEAN O'MALLEY 18-1-0 MAIN EVENT TITLE FIGHT vs BANTAMWEIGHT Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishvili 17-4-0
9. Alexa Grasso 16-3-1 TITLE FIGHT vs Flyweight Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko 23-4-1
8. Brian 'T-City' Ortega 16-3-0 vs Featherweight Diego Lopes 25-6-0
7. Daniel 'Golden Boy' Zellhuber 15-1-0 vs Lightweight Esteban 'El Gringo' Ribovics 13-1-0
6. Ronaldo 'Lazy Boy' Rodriguez 16-2-0 vs Flyweight Ode 'The Jamaican Sensation' Osbourne 12-7-0
5. Irene Aldana 15-7-0 vs Bantamweight Norma 'The Immortal' Dumont 11-2-0
4. Manuel 'El Loco' Torres 15-2-0 vs Bantamweight Ignacio 'La Jaula' Bahamondes 15-5-0
3. Yazmin Jauregui 11-1-0 vs Strawweight Ketlen 'Esquentadinha' Souza 14-4-0
2. Edgar 'Puro Chicali' Chairez 11-5-0 vs Flyweight Joshua 'The Fearless' Van 10-2-0
1. Raul 'El Nino Problema' Rosas Jr. 9-1-0 vs Bantamweight Qileng 'Mongolian Murderer' Aori 25-11-0
UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili
UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili pits Sean Suga O'Malley vs Merab The Machine Dvalishvili fight in The Sphere, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Sep 14, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
Here's another way of viewing the card in a different format:
UFC 306 – Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili September 14, 2024 Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Main Card PPV 10PM et
Prelims ESPNEWS/ESPN+: 7:30 PM et
Sherdog on youtube:
Sherdog.com
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). Our YouTube content includes MMA news, exclusive interviews, event coverage, and MMA Podcasts. We upload daily to YouTube, feel free to subscribe to stay up-to-date with our uploads! For more great MMA...
www.youtube.com
Sherdog.com: UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) News, Results, Fighting
The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com
Shillan and Duffy: UFC 306/Noche UFC Preview
FacebookTwitterReddit0Email
BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN SEP 9, 2024 COMMENTS
Keith and Ben preview UFC 306, also known as Noche UFC, with detailed predictions and picks for all 10 fights. It's one of the relatively rare times the guys disagree on a main event.
0:00 Intro: Ben betrays a sacred trust
10:21 Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1) vs. Qileng Aori (25-11, 1 NC)
22:36 Edgar Chairez (11-5, 1 NC) vs. Joshua Van (10-2)
31:16 Yazmin Jauregui (11-1) vs. Ketlen Souza (14-4)
38:21 Manuel Torres (15-2) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5)
48:02 Irene Aldana (15-7) vs. Norma Dumont (1-2)
58:21 Ronaldo Rodriguez (16-2) vs. Ode Osbourne (12-7)
1:07:42 Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) vs. Esteban Ribovics (13-1)
1:18:39 Brian Ortega (16-3, 1 NC) vs. Diego Lopes (25-6)
1:35:37 Alexa Grasso (16-3-1) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
1:58:44 Sean O'Malley (18-1, 1 NC) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (17-4)
2:28:58 A quick rundown of all the picks
Latest MMA News: https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/list
Check out the full fight card: https://www.sherdog.com/events/
Sherdog Podcasts: https://www.sherdog.com/tag/podcasts
Sherdog on Social Media:
Follow on Twitter: / sherdogdotcom
Like on Facebook: / officialsherdog
Follow on Instagram: / official_sherdog
#UFC306 #NocheUFC
Sherdog is the industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
More on Sherdog.com: http://www.sherdog.com
Last edited: