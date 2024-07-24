Will you finally embrace Ilia if he sparks Max

He will be 16-0 with 14 finishes.

I know a lot of you will be rooting for Max for some sentimental reason but Ilija is a new kind of killer and I feel people have forgotten since Max’s performance against Gaethje.

So the guy did a shitty Connor impression grabbing Volkanovski‘s belt, big deal. He was respectful both at the weigh ins, before, and after the fight and doesn’t go overboard like some.

I know the last second KO at 300 left a big impression, but don’t be too shocked if this dude turns Max’s lights out and reigns over the division for a while…. Which is not at all a bad thing, considering his fights are guaranteed violence from a guy who’s always looking for the finish.

If he beats Max, will you finally bend the knee?
 
Absolutely.
He's fun and could be a huge star, I don't care that he's annoying, in fact I love a good heel, so I hope he plays the villain even more and watching Holloway get slept would be insane.
 
No way :) I'm dedicated to watching his downfall <JonesLaugh> I'm like a prime Jones hater :) Hopping onto the next great hope for Fraudpouria's downfall :cool:
 
Who doubts what he can do in a fight, though? The guy is a beast - and was likable with a personality.

It's just that he thinks Conor is this super cool dude, and rather wanna be him than something unique, that sucks
 
Embrace is a difficult thing for me to some one who acts like a total narcissist. I don’t know the guy and maybe he is cool in real life. I have respect for his fighting skills. I can say that.
 
Ilia beating Max at FTW would be something, but I'm also a little worried Ilia is going to catch Max at the tail end of his best days and at a suboptimal weight. Max looked rejuvenated at LW and I think that's where he really belongs from now on. There are still some incredible matches waiting for Ilia at FTW (Lopes, Evloev, for instance). Going up or down a weight class for a showdown with Sean O'Malley or Islam Makhchev, would answer so many more questions too.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Absolutely.
He's fun and could be a huge star, I don't care that he's annoying, in fact I love a good heel, so I hope he plays the villain even more and watching Holloway get slept would be insane.
….or for shits and giggles wouldn’t it be a gas if Holloway turns his lights out? Could you imagine the pandemonium?
 
LincolnHawk1 said:
….or for shits and giggles wouldn’t it be a gas if Holloway turns his lights out? Could you imagine the pandemonium?
If Max's granite chin can survive the first couple of big bombs Ilia lands, things could get very interesting.

Max is underrated with his hand speed and shot placement. He has some sneaky accumulative power.
 
LincolnHawk1 said:
….or for shits and giggles wouldn’t it be a gas if Holloway turns his lights out? Could you imagine the pandemonium?
The crowd might storm the fucking Octagon haha and at home Id leap up on my feet and shout, haven't had that awesome feeling in a lil while (well not sense Holloway sent Gaethji to hell actually ha)

GOAT lists are silly but they are fun to make and think about imo and If Holloway did that to Tapuria after what he did to Gaethji he should seriously be in the conversation as GOAT FW again along with Aldo and Volk, would also skyrocket peoples P4P or he should at that point.
 
