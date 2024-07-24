Will you finally embrace Ilia if he sparks Max

He will be 16-0 with 14 finishes.



I know a lot of you will be rooting for Max for some sentimental reason but Ilija is a new kind of killer and I feel people have forgotten since Max’s performance against Gaethje.



So the guy did a shitty Connor impression grabbing Volkanovski‘s belt, big deal. He was respectful both at the weigh ins, before, and after the fight and doesn’t go overboard like some.



I know the last second KO at 300 left a big impression, but don’t be too shocked if this dude turns Max’s lights out and reigns over the division for a while…. Which is not at all a bad thing, considering his fights are guaranteed violence from a guy who’s always looking for the finish.



If he beats Max, will you finally bend the knee?