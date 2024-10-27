Ilia looked very beatable today

He showed a beautiful takedown in the first round but couldn't hold max down for more than 10 seconds.
Great striking but he took a lot of damage and Max was landing at a higher rate as the fight went on up until he got the beautiful ko.

Killer Instinct +1
Power +1
Defense (striking) -1
Grappling -2

Any way Lopes is the most interesting fight for him in the division. Volk will probably get ko'ed again because he has been through a lot of wars and it's already a bad stylistic matchup for him. Max rematch would be interesting down the line but i worry if his chin is compromised.
 
Who has taken Max down?

Lopes doesn’t have a name and he’s not THAT good imo

He has a chin and has power but that’s all imo
 
The best thing about him is his chin. He'd be succesful as long as it holds up.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
He did pretty good finishing a former champ who doesn't get finished
Click to expand...
Sure but max was depleted and he has also has a history of accumulating damage from some of the biggest power punchers in the game. just look at his resume and go and watch those fights .. Aldo x 2, Mcgregor, Gaethje, Poirier x2, yair, arnold allen, jeremy stephens.
 
what kinda of cope is this?

most people here thought max would style on him and now everyone is downplaying what he did
 
He looked similar to how he normally does in early rounds. He's got a good enough chin that he can take a few to learn his opponent's tendencies, and then find openings. He's got power that will be difficult for anyone in that division.

I also think Ilia/Lopes is the fight to make.
 
