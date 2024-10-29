I don't want to see a rematch but if anything Max deserves it more than Volka

Geniusss

Geniusss

Volkanovski was put out cold in the second round and he didn't do much to ilia

While Max actually had his moments and he was hurting ilia at some points, he was winning the fight so far imo, also it was a tko, not a KO

He did better than Volka who is coming off of 2 knockout losses now and if their whole point for their rematch is his title reign, Max had a previous better title reign

I dont think any of them should get a rematch right now, there are other interesting contenders and fun match ups for ilia such as Lopes, Yair, Sterling, etc
 
It's a title fight, only a champ with a serious defense record should ever get an instant rematch. Max was at 155 in previous fight... it makes zero sense
 
Come on Max man has had so many goes at the title now and just got finished, in what world does he deserve a rematch

I don’t really agree with the Volk rematch either tbh
 
If you get put out like a cigarette. Get back in line.
 
Max literally wasn't winning the fight until he got KOd lol. He was down 2-0 on two cards and 1-1 on the other. And he was losing the third. Meanwhile Volk was up 1-0 on all three cards and looked to be doing just as good in the 2nd.

I wouldn't say Max's title reign was better than Volk's either. Max defended against Aldo, who had declined a fair bit, but it was still a good win. Then he beat Ortega. Then completely undeserved Edgar. Then he lost to Top himself.

Top defended against Max, then Ortega, Max, Zombie, Max again, and finally Yair. The wins against Max alone make his title reign better than Max's.
 
If anything Max wins over Aldo made his title reign better than Volka's because Aldo is the GOAT of that division and Max put him out back to back on his prime

And wym Aldo was on a decline? That one punch fluke KO Mcgrgor got over him doesn't mean he was on a decline, besides that Aldo was like a whole decade undefeated, come on now
 
