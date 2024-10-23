If max beats Ilia? How big of an upset would that be in your opinion?

For me it would be up there with Bisping vs Rockhold 2..

Ofcourse not Serra vs GSP nothing comes close to that massive upset..

But I believe it would be like Bisping vs Rockhold 2.. If these two had fought 9 more times Rockhold would have beaten Bisping he was stylistically just a nightmare fight and had his number. Bisping won the fight under the only way he could have won which came via a hail mary punch.

I feel the same with Max holloway. He has a punchers chance because skill for skill Ilia is way better imo who is the more complete fighter
 
So you are saying Ilia will be a one and done Champ just like Lukey boy? Well in that case I agree.
 
Max is +200. It would be an upset but hardly a massive one. There's thousands of examples of a 2-1 guy winning in MMA and Boxing.
 
A lot of people are picking Max to win😅
I think Ilia's a favorite, but not by a crazy amount
 
Rockhold was a huge favorite back then, Tapology picks are 60-40 in Topuria´s favor which is understandable, Luke was picked by 89% of users....

Its not really an "upset".
 
Would it be an upset at all?
Maybe according to the oddsmakers, but I have a hard time believing fans would be SHOCKED or anything...
It's Max.
Dude is coming off a KO of one of the most dangerous lightweights in the biz...






War Ilia though
I don't think Ilia is cemented as a world beater quite yet.
While he beat volk, it was an older and recently concussed volk.

Outside of that, his best win is Emmett?

He could very well be as good as he has looked and made out to be but the resumé isn't quite there yet, for me

His biggest boon to me is his athletic prowess (hard hitter, fast) and of course skilled.
But how is his cardio, how is his heart, when things aren't going his way and he's pressured, how will he respond?

More so than an upset, it'd simply answer a lot of questions.
 
It would be like TJ beating Cody after Cody just dominated Dom and ended his BW reign. Ilia ended Volk's FW reign, new champ relatively early in his career against the former champ who's a vet at this point. Both Ilia and Cody -200 favorites and defending the title for the first time. It's an upset but not an unfathomable one.
 
Not much at all. I figure Ilia will win, but Max can't be counted out and Ilia is vastly overrated by his fans, and most importantly, by himself. There's a fine line between good confidence and stupid overconfidence and I think he's teetering between them.
 
I’m picking Topuria, but if Max wins, I would only call it a small upset. Max is still prime age and beat an elite lightweight in an elite performance in his last fight.
 
Well maybe, but really they are both very good.

I'll say it's a tossup?
 
It's so rare to see vets take out undefeated guy in their prime. Topuria is a hard matchup. If Max wasn't so liked I think he'd be a +300 or more. To me it would be a bigger upset than the Gaethje fight.
 
I think the betting odds of - Topuria (-230) and Holloway (+190) makes sense and seems about right.

I have seen Topuria (-275) and Holloway (+225 underdog) which seems a little slighted towards Topuria.
 


Just remember, Bryce could have won this fight if he calculated his head movement for a round earth instead of a flat one. Unfortunately, he found out about gravity the hard way in this fight and against Emmett, lol.
 
