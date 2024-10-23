If max beats Ilia? How big of an upset would that be in your opinion?

I don't think Ilia is cemented as a world beater quite yet.

While he beat volk, it was an older and recently concussed volk.



Outside of that, his best win is Emmett?



He could very well be as good as he has looked and made out to be but the resumé isn't quite there yet, for me



His biggest boon to me is his athletic prowess (hard hitter, fast) and of course skilled.

But how is his cardio, how is his heart, when things aren't going his way and he's pressured, how will he respond?



More so than an upset, it'd simply answer a lot of questions.