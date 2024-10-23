If max beats Ilia? How big of an upset would that be in your opinion?

octagonation
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,078
- Reaction score
- 1,510
For me it would be up there with Bisping vs Rockhold 2..
Ofcourse not Serra vs GSP nothing comes close to that massive upset..
But I believe it would be like Bisping vs Rockhold 2.. If these two had fought 9 more times Rockhold would have beaten Bisping he was stylistically just a nightmare fight and had his number. Bisping won the fight under the only way he could have won which came via a hail mary punch.
I feel the same with Max holloway. He has a punchers chance because skill for skill Ilia is way better imo who is the more complete fighter
Ofcourse not Serra vs GSP nothing comes close to that massive upset..
But I believe it would be like Bisping vs Rockhold 2.. If these two had fought 9 more times Rockhold would have beaten Bisping he was stylistically just a nightmare fight and had his number. Bisping won the fight under the only way he could have won which came via a hail mary punch.
I feel the same with Max holloway. He has a punchers chance because skill for skill Ilia is way better imo who is the more complete fighter
Last edited: