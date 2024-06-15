Jiri can win any fight at LHW and even though Pereira is a very tough matchup for him, he could just get it done, but only if he stays composed throughout the entire fight. He likes to move his head and use that hands down, unorthodox style of his, but as far as I can tell the one time he didn't, he got punished for it immediately (video is timestamped):







He lunged in for a right overhand but kept his head right on the center line, and Pereira just sniped him with a gnarly right hook left hook combination. Jiri seemed to be getting some momentum as well but it looks like he got overzealous, and instantly paid the price.



I have no favorite in this fight and could see both winning, but slightly leaning towards Pereira because his best weapons (soccer calf kick and left hook) just seem a little bit more lethal than Jiri's best weapons. But if Jiri stays composed, keeps moving his head and makes it a dogfight, I could see him reclaiming that belt.



How do you think this fight plays out?