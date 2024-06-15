  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Will Jiri have learned from his one colossal mistake that cost him against Pereira?

Jiri can win any fight at LHW and even though Pereira is a very tough matchup for him, he could just get it done, but only if he stays composed throughout the entire fight. He likes to move his head and use that hands down, unorthodox style of his, but as far as I can tell the one time he didn't, he got punished for it immediately (video is timestamped):



He lunged in for a right overhand but kept his head right on the center line, and Pereira just sniped him with a gnarly right hook left hook combination. Jiri seemed to be getting some momentum as well but it looks like he got overzealous, and instantly paid the price.

I have no favorite in this fight and could see both winning, but slightly leaning towards Pereira because his best weapons (soccer calf kick and left hook) just seem a little bit more lethal than Jiri's best weapons. But if Jiri stays composed, keeps moving his head and makes it a dogfight, I could see him reclaiming that belt.

How do you think this fight plays out?
 
Yeah that one mistake cost him. He def can win though absolutley. Theres def adjustments he can make in other areas too...but does he have time for that? Itll be interesting to see how different this fight is with the minimal to no prep.
 
Jiri fights best in chaotic moments, and Alex ends chaotic moments by being a calm assassin with hatchets for feet.
 
Jiri found success through pressure, by wading in with looping punches. So, maybe if he avoids that again, he won't get hit by a crushing right-left...
 
Its amazing to me how some people just seem to have the touch of death. That was just a little arm punch.
 
Anything can happen in a fight with 2 big dudes.

Thats the only thing Jiri has going for him.

Textbook puncher's chance.
Except in this case Peirera is also by far the better puncher.
 
Jiri and Poatan are both fucking awesome, I just think Poatan is a stylistic nightmare for Jiri.
 
I don't know how you can watch fights, watch someone lose, then think they only need to fix 1 thing and win the fight. I mean you can say that about every fighter that loses and avenge all their losses. Jiri's striking can catch Pereira, but he doesn't have the same tools for offense. Some guys just are weak to particular aspects of the game. Even in the Rakic fight, Jiri didn't seem to have found a solution. To me it's like saying the Diaz bros just need to train leg kick defense.
 
Reach4theSky said:
This here is the problem for Jiri, to have any chance he'll have to dramatically change his game plan...
Click to expand...

Jiri can always end a fight in a second, but Alex tends to stay calm in those moments.
Poatan reminds me of Fedor in that way, not in skills but the calm in the fire.
 
sonofjay817 said:
Its amazing to me how some people just seem to have the touch of death. That was just a little arm punch.
Click to expand...

I used to hang out with this dude when I was about 20 yrs old..he was like 18-19 and we all used to hang at the park.

Kid was like 5'5" and 165 pounds.
I watched that dude fuckin one punch like 5-6 dudes in that park lol.
One dude was about 6'3" 240ish and he was the one that started it, snd still got bombed on.

He had hammers for hands too, he was doing masonry for like 6 years at that point.
 
StonedLemur said:
I used to hang out with this dude when I was about 20 yrs old..he was like 18-19 and we all used to hang at the park.

Kid was like 5'5" and 165 pounds.
I watched that dude fuckin one punch like 5-6 dudes in that park lol.
One dude was about 6'3" 240ish and he was the one that started it, snd still got bombed on.

He had hammers for hands too, he was doing masonry for like 6 years at that point.
Click to expand...

Basically a john lineker type any punch that lands makes them look like they saw the bitch from the ring.
 
