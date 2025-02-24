  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Pereira, Jon and Tom — different challenges

Luffy

Tom Aspinall isn’t necessarily a better fighter than Alex Pereira, like, a more dangerous opponent simply due to skills, not at all imo, it's a who knows... but he presents a greater strategic unknown for Jon Jones. Aspinall’s quick finishes in a heavyweight division often criticized for its lack of depth have left little footage of him in deep, high-stress rounds—making it difficult for a tape-heavy strategist like Jon Jones to fully analyze and prepare for him. In contrast, Pereira has fought consistently in more versatile and competitive divisions like middleweight and light heavyweight, where he’s been tested in longer, more technical fights. This provides Jon with a wealth of data on Pereira’s habits, reactions under pressure, and overall tendencies—giving him a clearer blueprint for a fight. Jon likely views Pereira as a known quantity, someone he can plan for with confidence, while Aspinall remains a wildcard due to the lack of fights that reveal how he handles adversity and deeper waters, similar to how Francis Ngannou exposed Ciryl Gane’s grappling weaknesses.

However, while Pereira may appear more predictable and a nice one for Jones, he carries dangers that could rival or even surpass Aspinall’s at the core of it. Pereira’s extensive experience in high-stress, high-stakes fights has sharpened his composure and adaptability—qualities that often define champions in legacy-defining moments. Khalil Rountree and others fighters like Jiri Prochakza, Adesanya and DDP, for example, have highlighted Pereira’s exceptional fight IQ, noting that his success isn’t just raw power but a deep, strategic understanding of combat. This intellectual edge means Pereira likely understands why Jon favors him as an opponent and believes he can turn that perception against Jon, IMO, engaging in a high-level chess match rather than a brawl. In a fight between two of the sport’s most cerebral competitors, I think that Pereira’s belief in his ability to outmaneuver Jon’s strategies makes the matchup far more complex than it initially appears, posing risks that go beyond simple stylistic analysis...
 
Nothing else matters either than Jon defending the belt against the interim champion finally or being stripped / vacating it.

This is just ridiculous at this point and it’s gone on more than long enough. Stop the madness
 
Very deep analysis.

Alex has no TDD Jon will wrestle fuck him. Alex was taken down by Izzy FFS. Alex is more famous right now so Jon thinks its a bigger paycheck for an easier fight.

Tom is bigger then Jon, younger then Jon, possibly faster than Jon, has greater one shot power then Jon, greater finishing ability then Jon, more experience then Jon as a HW.

I hope Jon gets paid well and actually steps up to fight Tom but I don't want to wait another year or two. If they can't book it by Summer then strip Jon and make Tom Undisputed and move on. Keep offering Jon a fight with Tom as contractually obligated and he can keep declining until his Time WIndow on his contract expires. Then they can bury Jon with he Ducked Tom on X number of occasions when he tries to go to PFL or GFL or Boxing.
 
i don't think fighting mainly strikers will give you a lot of confidence for taking on Jon.

Also, Aspinall is definitely a more dangerous fighter, than Alex, for Jon. I'd also say he is a better fighter.
 
Well, Jon Jones had a hard time with Reyes. Jiri Prochazka destroyed Reyes with JJ sit move, the spinning elbow, ironically enough. Alex Pereira beat Jiri first time fair and square and destroyed him the next time, so much so Jiri said Poatan was like a blessing to show how he (Jiri) should improve. Reyes some time ago, when Poatan beat up Jiri second time, said that Jon Jones might want to fight Poatan. That just like when him (Reyes) was the big deal, Jon Jones wanted to prove himself vs him, and now that Poatan, according to Reyes, is also as challenging as he (Reyes) was back then, Jon Jones' ego will make him want to prove he can beat Poatan even when they all know that like vs Reyes, it'll be a very hard fight.

In reality though, I think Poatan is way better than Reyes. I mean, Reyes wasn't the same after losing in a very close fight to JJ, ok, but he was very focused vs Jiri Prochazka... Jiri was just too high pressure and too animal-like, as if he were possessed, that ended up sucking Reyes' will to stay in the fight, so much so Reyes rocked Prochazka a few times and Prochakza needed to get a takedown on Reyes, which JJ could not, ironically... And when Jiri took Reyes down, he landed several elbows from the top, which made Reyes groggy when he got to his feet and Jiri, then, delivered the devastating spinning elbow...

So when you see Jiri lose twice to Poatan, being dominated in the second fight... Why is Jon Jones expected to ragdoll Poatan? There is NO OTHER explanation other than Jon Jones is way better now than before, than he was vs Reyes. No other...

And Jiri took Reyes down, but he could not take Poatan down when he tried on their second fight. So if Jon Jones wouldn't take Reyes down, it's BS to assume that he can do it vs Poatan for sure. It's just BS.
 
I agree with your assessment of the Tom Matchup. This is why it's interesting.

On Alex though. No one needs tons of data to know he'd get grapple fucked by Jon
 
