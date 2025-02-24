Pereira, Jon and Tom — different challenges

Iroh said: i don't think fighting mainly strikers will give you a lot of confidence for taking on Jon.



Also, Aspinall is definitely a more dangerous fighter, than Alex, for Jon. I'd also say he is a better fighter.

Well, Jon Jones had a hard time with Reyes. Jiri Prochazka destroyed Reyes with JJ sit move, the spinning elbow, ironically enough. Alex Pereira beat Jiri first time fair and square and destroyed him the next time, so much so Jiri said Poatan was like a blessing to show how he (Jiri) should improve. Reyes some time ago, when Poatan beat up Jiri second time, said that Jon Jones might want to fight Poatan. That just like when him (Reyes) was the big deal, Jon Jones wanted to prove himself vs him, and now that Poatan, according to Reyes, is also as challenging as he (Reyes) was back then, Jon Jones' ego will make him want to prove he can beat Poatan even when they all know that like vs Reyes, it'll be a very hard fight.In reality though, I think Poatan is way better than Reyes. I mean, Reyes wasn't the same after losing in a very close fight to JJ, ok, but he was very focused vs Jiri Prochazka... Jiri was just too high pressure and too animal-like, as if he were possessed, that ended up sucking Reyes' will to stay in the fight, so much so Reyes rocked Prochazka a few times and Prochakza needed to get a takedown on Reyes, which JJ could not, ironically... And when Jiri took Reyes down, he landed several elbows from the top, which made Reyes groggy when he got to his feet and Jiri, then, delivered the devastating spinning elbow...So when you see Jiri lose twice to Poatan, being dominated in the second fight... Why is Jon Jones expected to ragdoll Poatan? There is NO OTHER explanation other than Jon Jones is way better now than before, than he was vs Reyes. No other...And Jiri took Reyes down, but he could not take Poatan down when he tried on their second fight. So if Jon Jones wouldn't take Reyes down, it's BS to assume that he can do it vs Poatan for sure. It's just BS.