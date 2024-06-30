  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why did Jiri change his style so much at UFC 303?

fuck! as a jiri and poatan fan, this sucks for the samurai. but big congrats to poatan.

- i understand that he wanted to be more cautious in his pressure because of the first fight, but tonight he looked like a completely different fighter.
not in a good way.

- too timid, slow, cautious, giving alex lots of distance and range to work with.
timing off, reads off. calf kicks, which he said he trained for, still got through from poatan.

- what made jiri special was his exciting, aggressive, high pressure fight style.
high-risk, high reward. that's the only way he can win in stand-up against Poatan.

- by becoming timid, he became even EASIER this time vs the first fight because he became just like any other opponent Poatan has faced before


usually when people say they improved their fighting style, it means they ADDED to their repertoire, more tools in their toolbelt.
a wider variety of weapons or shields to use in different situations that can happen in a fight.

what jiri did was take away his most unique advantage as a fighter, PRESSURE GONE.
took one step forward (he says he made improvements in wrestling, which was still not enough), but two steps backwards (stationary style)


------------------------------------------


THIS SAME THING HAPPENED TO CONOR
conor was so dominant during his double champ reign because of his MOVEMENT. he had a karate background.

but when he started facing wrestlers, the likes of Khabib, he became too focused on preventing the take-down,
so much so that conor fucked over his own style (no longer the dynamic, fast, karate style he was known originally for)

when fighters make improvements to their style, they should always ADD, not REMOVE what makes them special / gifted / unique!
the conor everyone wanted to see against Khabib was "Karate Conor WITH wrestling defense",
not "Timid Conor WITH wrestling defense"!


------------------------------------------


" you are a casual, you think you know more than his coaches? "

no, i don't. but it doesn't take a genius for ANY sport fan to point out what might have went wrong, or been done differently.
applies to football, basketball, you name it.


" easier said than done "

yes of course. i am not saying jiri could have done things differently even if he wanted to.
but he said he improved from the first fight, but his style actually got worse in the second fight.
he even didn't do calf kick checks correctly, according to Poatan.


" you do it then. if you can't, shut up "

i will shut up after this.
 
He realized that Pereira is the present-day manifestation of an ancient war god and merely tried to survive.
 
He was beaten before even stepping in.. Dude can't explain Alex' aura


 
I agree, Jiri seemed off, but your fantasy retorts reads like the ramblings of a madman lmao.
 
You could tell he was screwed very early on. He looked very toothless and just wasnt able to do anything to earn Poatans respect.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
You could tell he was screwed very early on. He looked very toothless and just wasnt able to do anything to earn Poatans respect.
Click to expand...

agree!

he was hittable in the first fight, but at least he was CONFIDENT.
before, he showed heart and grit and was not afraid to get in alex's face.

tonight, he looked like didn't want any smoke.

in the last 10 seconds of the first round, jiri wanted to one-up alex to win the 1st round.
but everyone knew that alex already won that first round, just accept it and focus up for next round.

instead, he went berserk and risked the left hook knockdown.
 
