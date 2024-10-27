Who do YOU want to see Poatan fight next? A detailed look at realistic contenders

MarioLemieux

MarioLemieux

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 8, 2024
Messages
269
Reaction score
565
These are the realistic options I see for him:

#1 Ankalaev - clearly the best contender in his division. I favour Pereira pretty heavily in this one because Ankalaev's grappling seems like a myth to me. I've never seen it. If anyone can post some examples please do.

Winnability for Alex 8/10, fan interest 6/10, the hardcores will eat it up but casuals not so much

#2 DDP - Poatan has mentioned claiming the MW title from DDP. I honestly think this is a tougher match on the grappling front than Ankalaev and Alex will be depleted

Winnability for Alex 6.5/10, fan interest 6/10, it would be a title fight at another weight class but doesn't seem that compelling to move down again

#3 Adesanya - It seems a bit silly considering Adesanya's current losses, but the history they have is so storied that it's an automatic blockbuster UFC trilogy even though it doesn't make much sense at this point

Winnability for Alex 7/10, fan interest 8/10, the fans will always eat this one up

#4 Khamzat - This has to be the worse stylistic matchup in the UFC barring the next guy on the list. I don't think Alex survives the first round blitz at all.

Winnability for Alex 3/10, fan interest 8/10, everyone will want to tune in for this one

#5 Tom Aspinall - This is the go for broke and all the marbles fight for Alex, he could become the first ever 3 weight champ but it's probably a loss

Winnability for Alex 3/10, fan interest 9/10, the biggest fight to make but not necessarily the best for Alex
 
I feel like this is just a thinly veiled "Khamzat would beat Pereira" fanboy thread. 4/5 of the names on this list are completely ridiculous and are absolutely not going to be his next fight. Lol @ realistic
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
I feel like this is just a thinly veiled "Khamzat would beat Pereira" fanboy thread. 4/5 of the names on this list are completely ridiculous and are absolutely not going to be his next fight. Lol @ realistic
Click to expand...

lol I guessed you missed my thread that's getting bumped where I predicted Rob would KO Khamzat before the fight and Rob has some of the best TDD in Khamzat's weight range.

Khamzat really is just a terrible matchup for Alex. Styles make fights.

And all of these fights are the on the table and have been mentioned.

What fights do you think are realistic?
 
He fights 3 guys in 2025. Ank first. Hopefully the HW king third. Doesn’t matter who the second one is.
 
Him going back to mw would be the dumbest decision. He's now a monsterous 205 ...at 38. Him trying to deplete down to 185 would kill his chin and cardio
 
Aspinall.

I want to see if Poatan can win a third belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
Media Revisiting Poatan vs Jan
5 6 7
Replies
129
Views
3K
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Brendan The Hybrid Schaub
Iroh
  • Poll
Who would you favor in a Aspinall vs Poatan fight?
4 5 6
Replies
115
Views
4K
Tweak896
Tweak896
flowoftruth
Who does Rogan want Alex to fight at Heavyweight?
2
Replies
34
Views
808
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
thewhiterooster
who poses the biggest threat to poatan at 205?
2
Replies
24
Views
773
blaseblase
blaseblase
andgonsil
Opinion - Aspinall vs Poatan in March
2
Replies
21
Views
582
L0ki
L0ki

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,720
Messages
56,408,745
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top