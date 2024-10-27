Who do YOU want to see Poatan fight next? A detailed look at realistic contenders

These are the realistic options I see for him:



#1 Ankalaev - clearly the best contender in his division. I favour Pereira pretty heavily in this one because Ankalaev's grappling seems like a myth to me. I've never seen it. If anyone can post some examples please do.



Winnability for Alex 8/10, fan interest 6/10, the hardcores will eat it up but casuals not so much



#2 DDP - Poatan has mentioned claiming the MW title from DDP. I honestly think this is a tougher match on the grappling front than Ankalaev and Alex will be depleted



Winnability for Alex 6.5/10, fan interest 6/10, it would be a title fight at another weight class but doesn't seem that compelling to move down again



#3 Adesanya - It seems a bit silly considering Adesanya's current losses, but the history they have is so storied that it's an automatic blockbuster UFC trilogy even though it doesn't make much sense at this point



Winnability for Alex 7/10, fan interest 8/10, the fans will always eat this one up



#4 Khamzat - This has to be the worse stylistic matchup in the UFC barring the next guy on the list. I don't think Alex survives the first round blitz at all.



Winnability for Alex 3/10, fan interest 8/10, everyone will want to tune in for this one



#5 Tom Aspinall - This is the go for broke and all the marbles fight for Alex, he could become the first ever 3 weight champ but it's probably a loss



Winnability for Alex 3/10, fan interest 9/10, the biggest fight to make but not necessarily the best for Alex