Ankalaev clearly defeated Jan imo...

I mean, idk why that fight was a draw, honestly... I've re-watched it (I hadn't watched it besides the highlights a long time ago tbh) and the only rounds I give Jan are 2 and 3... The first one I definitely see Ank being more active, landing more significant strikes overall... Round 2 and 3 were Jan's imo but round 3 was somewhat close, but the leg kicks gave him the clear edge. Round 4 and 5 Ankalaev absolutely dominated. And then I looked at the stats and they back it up too...
Ankalaev noticeably outstriked Jan in the first round and dominated the round 4 and 5... Round 5 was a 10-8 absolutely imo...
Round 1 : 10-9 Ank
Round 2 : 10-9 Jan
Round 3 : 10-9 Jan
Round 4 : 10-9 Ank
Round 5 : 10-8 Ank
Ankalaev : 48 - 46 ....
This one seemed clearer to me than Ankalaev vs Alex Poatan, for sure.
Thoughts?
