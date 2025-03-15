  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ankalaev clearly defeated Jan imo...

I mean, idk why that fight was a draw, honestly... I've re-watched it (I hadn't watched it besides the highlights a long time ago tbh) and the only rounds I give Jan are 2 and 3... The first one I definitely see Ank being more active, landing more significant strikes overall... Round 2 and 3 were Jan's imo but round 3 was somewhat close, but the leg kicks gave him the clear edge. Round 4 and 5 Ankalaev absolutely dominated. And then I looked at the stats and they back it up too...

Screenshot_2025-03-15-18-33-31-850_com.brave.browser.jpg

Ankalaev noticeably outstriked Jan in the first round and dominated the round 4 and 5... Round 5 was a 10-8 absolutely imo...

Round 1 : 10-9 Ank
Round 2 : 10-9 Jan
Round 3 : 10-9 Jan
Round 4 : 10-9 Ank
Round 5 : 10-8 Ank

Ankalaev : 48 - 46 ....

This one seemed clearer to me than Ankalaev vs Alex Poatan, for sure.


Thoughts?
 
Thoughts? Ank needed a 10-8 round 5 just for the fight to be a draw. Those are my thoughts.


121022-jan-blachowicz-magomed-ankalaev-scorecard.jpg
 
I posted something similar (but a little bit less in detail) in one of the early threads about the potential Alex vs Ank fight around the time Alex became champ in response to many "arguments" (some of which were that he for sure lost to Jan) why he does not deserve a sniff of a title shot and must win like several fights in a row convincingly. No one reacted to it. Alex's aura was strong then
 
if anyone won the fight it was ankalaev but draw is a fair choice since round 1 is very close
 
I thought Ankalaev clearly won.

23/25 media members scored it a UD for Ankalaev.

I had family in town for the holidays, and they don’t follow the UFC, but they thought Ankalaev got robbed as well.
 
