Who decided that we needed to see Gane vs Volkov again?

It's a fight that makes sense rankings wise & it's been a few years since the first fight, I'm looking forward to it.

Gane vs Pavlovich makes no sense, he's lost two fights in a row & should be fighting down in the rankings, not up.
 
They’ll probably do Pav vs Almeida
 
The first fight Volkov had more success in the stand up, than a lot of Gane's other opponents. Volkov has improved a lot since, so there's a relevant question of whether he has closed the gap. Meanwhile, Gane seems to not take his MMA career all too seriously, so I think it's unlikely Gane has improved as much as Volkov has.

And ranking wise it makes sense too.

It should be a really good technical HW stand up fight (with maybe a few grappling exchanges thown in?) and that's pretty rare in that division.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TadDunbar
Next fight for Volkov?
2
Replies
34
Views
878
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,427
Messages
55,980,366
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top