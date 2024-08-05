Who decided that we needed to see Gane vs Volkov again?

The first fight Volkov had more success in the stand up, than a lot of Gane's other opponents. Volkov has improved a lot since, so there's a relevant question of whether he has closed the gap. Meanwhile, Gane seems to not take his MMA career all too seriously, so I think it's unlikely Gane has improved as much as Volkov has.



And ranking wise it makes sense too.



It should be a really good technical HW stand up fight (with maybe a few grappling exchanges thown in?) and that's pretty rare in that division.