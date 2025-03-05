HW Matchups to make

Yeah lets do Tom vs Almeida soon, I want to see some big time HW fights, so bored and tired of all the waiting around and talking about it, lets see the actual fights. I'd be down to see Tom vs Almeida next, especially if they can book it ASAP, so we don't have to constantly wait around with no fights. Tom is wasting so much time on his career with all this waiting around, because we have to remember he was already on the shelf for 15 months with the knee injury in the Curtis Blaydes first fight.



I think Tom has much better striking and is more dynamic than Almeida, but Almeida to be fair is pretty relentless with the takedown and no other HWs are like that, we never ever seen Tom on his back before so its interesting enough to me. Lets book it