HW Matchups to make

BowserJr
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 10,069
- Reaction score
- 4,170
Anyone with 2 braincells to rub together can see that Jon will not fight Tom. With that in mind these are the HW matchups UFC should make.
Tom v Jailton
Blaydes v Gane
Volkov v Spivac
Pavlovich v Tyabura
These are all fresh matchups that could shake up the rankings a bit or re-assert contenders.
Without bad rematches is there any better match ups?
Tom v Jailton
Blaydes v Gane
Volkov v Spivac
Pavlovich v Tyabura
These are all fresh matchups that could shake up the rankings a bit or re-assert contenders.
Without bad rematches is there any better match ups?