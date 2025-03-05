  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

HW Matchups to make

Anyone with 2 braincells to rub together can see that Jon will not fight Tom. With that in mind these are the HW matchups UFC should make.

Tom v Jailton
Blaydes v Gane
Volkov v Spivac
Pavlovich v Tyabura

These are all fresh matchups that could shake up the rankings a bit or re-assert contenders.

Without bad rematches is there any better match ups?
 
Yeah lets do Tom vs Almeida soon, I want to see some big time HW fights, so bored and tired of all the waiting around and talking about it, lets see the actual fights. I'd be down to see Tom vs Almeida next, especially if they can book it ASAP, so we don't have to constantly wait around with no fights. Tom is wasting so much time on his career with all this waiting around, because we have to remember he was already on the shelf for 15 months with the knee injury in the Curtis Blaydes first fight.

I think Tom has much better striking and is more dynamic than Almeida, but Almeida to be fair is pretty relentless with the takedown and no other HWs are like that, we never ever seen Tom on his back before so its interesting enough to me. Lets book it
 
