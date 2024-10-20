Ciryl Gane vs Curtis Blaydes - potential future matchup

*Disclaimer that I have nothing against Gane and actually think he beat Ngannou.*

Blaydes has a very real chance against Gane. Firstly, Blaydes has never lost a decision in his career. Every single one of his defeats were against power punchers. Look for yourself it's actually hilarious - Aspinall, Pavlovich, Lewis & Ngannou x2. His biggest weakness is his chin. Gane might actually have the least hard hitting strikes in the heavyweight division and has sub par wrestling defence as well. Still possible he gets beat, but if Gane loses to Volkov I would 100% match these 2 up.
 
I don't think Gane ever accepts a fight against Blaydes or Jailton unless it's for a belt.
He's going to ask the UFC to resign his fellow French Cyril, Cyrille Diabate so we can finally find out which francophone Cyril truly reign cypreme.
 
Awesome match.

Gane needs to be tested and Blaydes is way up there.
 
Blaydes has taken too much damage. He doesn't have a chin anymore, he's slower than he used to be and his wrestling is kinda overrated if we're being honest. That level change from Ngannou yesterday was smoother than anything Blaydes has ever done.

Gane picks him apart and finishes him late if it's a 5 rounder.
 
The UFC doesn't want Gane to fight Blaydes or Almeida.
 
No ground Gane is protected in the UFC

Has ducked Blaydes & Almeida and instead is getting a pointless rematch against Volkov
 
