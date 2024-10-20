Ciryl Gane vs Curtis Blaydes - potential future matchup

*Disclaimer that I have nothing against Gane and actually think he beat Ngannou.*



Blaydes has a very real chance against Gane. Firstly, Blaydes has never lost a decision in his career. Every single one of his defeats were against power punchers. Look for yourself it's actually hilarious - Aspinall, Pavlovich, Lewis & Ngannou x2. His biggest weakness is his chin. Gane might actually have the least hard hitting strikes in the heavyweight division and has sub par wrestling defence as well. Still possible he gets beat, but if Gane loses to Volkov I would 100% match these 2 up.