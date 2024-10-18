Im starting to think that Tom Aspinall is highly overrated

bjpenngoat
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2009
- Messages
- 11,783
- Reaction score
- 2,606
If we look at his level of comp its not exactly an A list of guys.
Pav I think was exposed by volkov
Blaydes always seems to crumble when something is on the line.
Arlovski is a good win but Andrei was 42 when they fought.
Volkov is a good win.
Why are we anointing him as a king when he's only proved he's better than very weak comp.
Legit he may be the 6th best guy in the world right now
Jones
Stipe
Ngannou
Renan
Gane
Maybe even Bader who knows.
Pav I think was exposed by volkov
Blaydes always seems to crumble when something is on the line.
Arlovski is a good win but Andrei was 42 when they fought.
Volkov is a good win.
Why are we anointing him as a king when he's only proved he's better than very weak comp.
Legit he may be the 6th best guy in the world right now
Jones
Stipe
Ngannou
Renan
Gane
Maybe even Bader who knows.