Im starting to think that Tom Aspinall is highly overrated

bjpenngoat said: If we look at his level of comp its not exactly an A list of guys.



Pav I think was exposed by volkov



Blaydes always seems to crumble when something is on the line.



Arlovski is a good win but Andrei was 42 when they fought.



Volkov is a good win.



Why are we anointing him as a king when he's only proved he's better than very weak comp.



Legit he may be the 6th best guy in the world right now



Jones

Stipe

Ngannou

Renan

Gane

Maybe even Bader who knows. Click to expand...

Sometimes you just have to gauge the level of a fighter based of the performances you see him in. Tom has some very impressive performances vs some of the top guys in the division. Blaydes has been a consistent top 5 since 2018 and Tom took him out in 1 min by KO. Pavlovich was on a tear and got taken out by KO inside 2 mins. Volkov is a very good HW who has never been submitted in 45 fights and Tom tapped him inside the 1st round.Considering that, it's not hard to figure out he's an elite level HW. You see this with many fighters moving up the ranks, they don't face many elite fighters yet, but you can tell based of what you see they are elite.And it's his overall skill set too, the boxing, the athleticism and speed, the grappling. Tom is likely the best HW in the UFC.