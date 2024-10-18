Im starting to think that Tom Aspinall is highly overrated

If we look at his level of comp its not exactly an A list of guys.

Pav I think was exposed by volkov

Blaydes always seems to crumble when something is on the line.

Arlovski is a good win but Andrei was 42 when they fought.

Volkov is a good win.

Why are we anointing him as a king when he's only proved he's better than very weak comp.

Legit he may be the 6th best guy in the world right now

Jones
Stipe
Ngannou
Renan
Gane
Maybe even Bader who knows.
 
He's a great prospect and deserves to fight Jon. He likely wins that fight.

But yes, he is a bit over rated just because while he could become a champ and defend that belt a few times, he is still relatively new.

This guy is going to be champ at some point. But how good of one? How many title defenses will he get?
 
And the idea that bones should.fight tom over stipe I don't get. stipe is an all time great and bones wants to be remembered for fighting legends.
 
You can pretty much do this to anyone's career. If for some strange reason you want to do so.
 
Why? Gane has beaten better fighters lol.
Who did Gane beat? Their resume in UFC is pretty similar, they have fought same opponents and Tom made it look easier.

Curtis Blaydes has mentioned multiple times that Gane declined a fight with him, Aspinall with no freak injury destroyed Blaydes with ease.
 
Who did Gane beat? Their resume in UFC is pretty similar, they have fought same opponents and Tom made it look easier.

Curtis Blaydes has mentioned multiple times that Gane declined a fight with him, Aspinall with no freak injury destroyed Blaydes with ease.
Well he beat derrick lewis and JDS as well common opponents volkov.and spivac. That pretty much tops Toms record.
 
Why? Gane has beaten better fighters lol.
I haven't found a single ranking entity that agrees with you, to start.

Toss in Tom's superior ground game, Ganes objectively embarrassing outing against Jones, yeah, no.
 
If we look at his level of comp its not exactly an A list of guys.

Pav I think was exposed by volkov

Blaydes always seems to crumble when something is on the line.

Arlovski is a good win but Andrei was 42 when they fought.

Volkov is a good win.

Why are we anointing him as a king when he's only proved he's better than very weak comp.

Legit he may be the 6th best guy in the world right now

Jones
Stipe
Ngannou
Renan
Gane
Maybe even Bader who knows.
Sometimes you just have to gauge the level of a fighter based of the performances you see him in. Tom has some very impressive performances vs some of the top guys in the division. Blaydes has been a consistent top 5 since 2018 and Tom took him out in 1 min by KO. Pavlovich was on a tear and got taken out by KO inside 2 mins. Volkov is a very good HW who has never been submitted in 45 fights and Tom tapped him inside the 1st round.

Considering that, it's not hard to figure out he's an elite level HW. You see this with many fighters moving up the ranks, they don't face many elite fighters yet, but you can tell based of what you see they are elite.

And it's his overall skill set too, the boxing, the athleticism and speed, the grappling. Tom is likely the best HW in the UFC.
 
assume this is some pointless troll thread. I mean if you want to say Francis, Jones and maybe even Gane should be ahead of him thats cool but bringing Bader and Renan makes this a clown thread.
 
ROFL at this thread. The truth is, some people WISH this were true. This is the kind of thread that gets brought up a long time later to humiliate the poster that made it.

Tom has well rounded skills that no one else does at HW right now, and is big, strong, and athletic. I have said he was going to be dominant for a long time now; if others want to continue to put egg on their faces with these threads, be my guest.
 
