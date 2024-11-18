  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

People actually criticize Jones’ record and ignore Aspinall’s weak competition?

P

prime_lobov

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
138
Reaction score
183
I find it insane that Aspinall fans keep pointing out that Jones got controversial decisions over Reyes and Santos. Maybe the decisions were suspect, but the fights were close and Jones basically ended both Reyes’ and Santos’ careers, as evidenced by their declines afterwards. Plus, beyond those two decisions, Jones has a strong record. Let’s compare to Aspinall’s record:

1. Blaydes 2 - This guy gets knocked out every time he gets a big fight. Tom is 1-1 with Blaydes.
2. Pavlovich - just got exposed and pieced up by Volkov.
3. Marcin Tybura - this guy just isn’t very good. Career journeyman.
4. Blaydes 1 - Leg kicked Tom for the win via knee injury
5. Volkov - probaby Tom’s best win. Volkov is consisting on the top 10, but doesn’t consistently perform.
6. Spivac - Like tubura, this guy isn’t great
7. Arlovski - don’t think this needs explanation
8. Alan Badout - who the fook is this guy?
9. Jake Collier - same as above
10+ all nobodies

And everyone is 100% sure he would destroy Jones. What am I missing?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
The USA totally lost control of the HW Division while I wasn't paying attention.
4 5 6
Replies
114
Views
4K
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
kingmob6
Divisional Comparison - RSI - HW & LHW
Replies
7
Views
319
kingmob6
kingmob6

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,649
Messages
56,534,936
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top