People actually criticize Jones’ record and ignore Aspinall’s weak competition?

I find it insane that Aspinall fans keep pointing out that Jones got controversial decisions over Reyes and Santos. Maybe the decisions were suspect, but the fights were close and Jones basically ended both Reyes’ and Santos’ careers, as evidenced by their declines afterwards. Plus, beyond those two decisions, Jones has a strong record. Let’s compare to Aspinall’s record:



1. Blaydes 2 - This guy gets knocked out every time he gets a big fight. Tom is 1-1 with Blaydes.

2. Pavlovich - just got exposed and pieced up by Volkov.

3. Marcin Tybura - this guy just isn’t very good. Career journeyman.

4. Blaydes 1 - Leg kicked Tom for the win via knee injury

5. Volkov - probaby Tom’s best win. Volkov is consisting on the top 10, but doesn’t consistently perform.

6. Spivac - Like tubura, this guy isn’t great

7. Arlovski - don’t think this needs explanation

8. Alan Badout - who the fook is this guy?

9. Jake Collier - same as above

10+ all nobodies



And everyone is 100% sure he would destroy Jones. What am I missing?