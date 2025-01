Neck&Neck said: Bo is already light years ahead

Bo is the present and the future

Shara can’t even fight in the USA cuz his eye, he’ll be a great regional guy tho Click to expand...

Funny you would say that, since Bo only has fought in the US, and just recently fought his first foreign, non-regional level opponent.Shara has fought in 6 different countries against many different nationalities.I don't think either of them are destined to reach the top, but Shara is at least much more entertaining. Bo seems to be an athlete, not a fighter, and he's hilariously arrogant and delusional, especially about his last performance.