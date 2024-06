I don't know if they are the greatest, but some that immediately spring to mind are:



Adèle Exarchopoulos / Lea Seydoux - Blue Is the Warmest Colour

Olivia Colman - Tyrannosaur

Naomi Watts - 21 Grams

Naomi Watts - Mulholland Drive

Cate Blanchett - Tar

Toni Colette - Hereditary

Ellen Burstyn - Requim For A Dream



Some tour de force performances there, the first two probably being my favourites. I'm sure there's a lot more, unfortunately women don't often get the same recognition for well acted scenes.



I'd argue that these two scenes are some of the best most emotionally raw/best acted scenes put on film, period.