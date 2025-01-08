In the last 25 years, what would you say is Clint Eastwood's best film?



For me I would say it's Mystic River. It has one of the best overall casts (Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishbourne) it also has the 2 best male performances of the last 25 years in a Eastwood film in Penn & Robbins. This would have won film of the year if it didn't have to go up against LOTR Return of the King.



In order for me:



1. Mystic River

2. Million Dollar Baby

3. The Mule

4. Letters From Iwo Jima

5. Changeling



I like Gran Torino but that film suffers from having one of the weakest cast in any Eastwood film. Eastwood aside the acting is pretty bad and I think people like it just because of Clint's character which is fine but it doesn't make for his best film imo.