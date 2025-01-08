Movies Clint Eastwood’s Best Film Last 25 Years

  • Juror #2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Cry Macho

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Richard Jewell

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Mule

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The 15:17 To Paris

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sully

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • American Sniper

    Votes: 2 9.5%

  • Jersey Boys

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • J Edgar

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Hereafter

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Invictus

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Changeling

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Gran Torino

    Votes: 12 57.1%

  • Letters From Iwo Jima

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Flags Of Our Fathers

    Votes: 1 4.8%

  • Million Dollar Baby

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mystic River

    Votes: 4 19.0%

  • Blood Work

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Space Cowboys

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • True Crime

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    21
In the last 25 years, what would you say is Clint Eastwood's best film?

For me I would say it's Mystic River. It has one of the best overall casts (Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, Kevin Bacon, Laurence Fishbourne) it also has the 2 best male performances of the last 25 years in a Eastwood film in Penn & Robbins. This would have won film of the year if it didn't have to go up against LOTR Return of the King.

In order for me:

1. Mystic River
2. Million Dollar Baby
3. The Mule
4. Letters From Iwo Jima
5. Changeling

I like Gran Torino but that film suffers from having one of the weakest cast in any Eastwood film. Eastwood aside the acting is pretty bad and I think people like it just because of Clint's character which is fine but it doesn't make for his best film imo.
 
Gran Torino. Eastwood is very aware of his persona and plays it up perfectly. Anyone who grew up with his films had a shit eating grin on their face the whole time. Plus the theme of sacrifice hits hard.
 
I went with Grand Torino because I enjoyed it most but Mystic River is no joke and is a better film.

He has an admirable list there.
 
SKYNET said:
Which do you recommend? Never been the biggest fan but Dirty Harry is one of my fav characters and Good Bad & Ugly is easily in my top 10 goats of all genres
What's the last Clint film you watched?

After 2000 you might enjoy

Space Cowboys
Mystic River
Million Dollar Baby
Letters From Iwo Jima
Changeling
Gran Torino
Sully
The Mule
 
I'm probably in the minority but i don't care much for clints director work. He seems old school cool and i respect that a lot.

But man his movies that I've seen are too saccharine and mushy.


Clint Eastwood makes movies like a woman.
 
